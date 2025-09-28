Letters to the Editor: Thank you

ReWild Co chair Nancy DePas Reinertsen celebrating a new waystation on the North Fork for monarch butterflies. (Credit: Deborah Wetzel)

Southold

Thank you

This summer, over 350 people registered for two ReWild Long Island and SPCA Sustainable Garden and Meadow Native Plant tours. Nine private and 13 public spaces opened their garden gates to beginner and experienced gardeners on June 21 and Sept. 13 to prove that North Forkers are interested in sustainability. Blossom Meadow Farm, Clarke’s Garden and Glover Perennials generously provided free plants while Chronicle Wines, One Kourt Wines and many nurseries gave discounts. Experts from Peconic Estuary Partnership, Cornell Cooperative Extension and Cornell’s Master Gardeners shared their knowledge.

It’s wonderful to see how a community coming together can help spread the mission of sustainable landscaping, supporting pollinators, increasing biodiversity and climate resilience.

With much appreciation for the seeds of change in our community,

Nancy DePas Reinertsen

Ralph Reinertsen

ReWild Long Island/North Fork and Southold Peconic Civic Association

Mattituck

Seeking reelection

I’m Brian O. Mealy and I’m proud to have been serving as your councilman for the past four years, representing all the people of Southold Town. I’m a lifelong resident of Mattituck and graduate of Mattituck High School. My parents, the late Dorothy and Otha Mealy, were also lifelong North Fork residents. They instilled in me a heart for public service. I am head of circulation at Floyd Memorial Library in Greenport, where I have worked for over 16 years, and I serve on the Member Services team at Peconic Landing. I am a former member of Sheriff Errol Toulon’s Citizen Advisory Board. I am experienced in governance and fiscal management. Prior to serving on the Southold Town Board, I was on the Mattituck-Cutchogue school board (2016-2020). I am currently serving my third term on the ESBOCES Board, which oversees a $600 million budget.

I am running for re-election to Town Council because I believe my public service experience, leadership and commitment to bipartisanship will continue to help move Southold forward toward a more effective government that is responsive to the needs of all Southolders.

I work diligently on town committees to advance community goals. As liaison to the Youth Bureau, I look forward to working with the new director to help bring opportunities to our young people. As liaison to the dedicated volunteers of the Conservation Advisory Council, I work with Trustee Liz Gillooly to effect positive change for the environment. I look forward to bipartisan work, to improving communication between the town and citizens, on a new communication committee. Working together with Supervisor Al Krupski and fellow council members Anne Smith and Greg Doroski, I have built trusting relationships with leaders and members of our community. Our leadership has made great progress on the town zoning update, housing plan and water conservation legislation.

If re-elected, I will continue to bring transparency and accountability, support for local businesses, outreach to the retired community and protection of our estuary. It would be my honor to serve our community in this capacity again! I am counting on your support during early voting from Oct. 25 to Nov. 2 or on Election Day, Nov. 4. Support the Democratic Town Board candidates Alexa Suess and Kate Stevens, and the entire slate on Line A. Let’s Move Southold Forward with experience that works!

Brian Mealy

Mr. Mealy is running for reelection to the Southold Town Board on the Democratic and Working Families lines.

Greenport

Party boats welcome

We were surprised and saddened to hear the news that the Peconic Star fleet was planning to cease their party-boat fishing operations in Greenport, which we learned of last week on your website.

We took no action to end their license agreement, which is still in effect until May 2026. We did recently change the rates for commercial fishing boats at the Railroad Dock, but this does not affect the license agreements of party boats, which have traditionally been negotiated separately.

As the governing body of the village, we are committed to providing space for party-boat fishing experiences and will continue to consider long-term license opportunities for interested operators. We will continue to look for ways to best leverage our resources to support the commercial and recreational fishing and boating industries, as well as other water-dependent activities.

The Greenport Village Board

Mayor Kevin Stuessi

Deputy Mayor Patrick Brennan

Trustee Julia Robins

Trustee Mary Bess Phillips

Trustee Lily Dougherty-Johnson

Cutchogue

Love your enemies

Like many other Americans, I am tired and saddened by the divisive politicians, hateful rhetoric, violent protests and an “outrage industrial complex.” This culture of contempt creates a habit of portraying those we disagree with not just as incorrect, but they must be viewed as worthless and defective. I believe contempt is anger mixed with disgust … and it is toxic. To join a group, we must oppose those with different views or be deemed not committed, stupid or un-American. Sadly this approach can lead to violence.

Even though polls indicate most Americans are a center right society, there is little evidence of this in our public discourse. Is there a solution? Yes, but it will not come from politicians, political parties or the media. The solution is “We the People.” Each of us can make the decision to love, not hate, those with whom we may disagree. This is not a love as in warm fuzzy feelings, but love found in the words of St. Thomas Aquinas: “To Love is to will good for the other.” Difficult, yes, but doable. Remember these are our neighbors, friends and yes, even family members.

Let each of us try to act, speak and relate to one another with love, not just in public but even in the privacy of our own hearts and minds. If only a few of us who read this make a change in how we perceive those who hold opposing views, it can start a movement to begin the healing America needs.

Michael Nickich

East Marion

Inappropriate flag

I was surprised and dismayed to see the “thin blue line” flag displayed recently in front of the park manager’s residence at Orient Beach State Park.

Although the flag was originally intended to honor fallen police, since the 2020 killing of George Floyd and the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement, the flag has taken on symbolism of opposition to police reform and racial justice.

Whatever the intentions behind displaying this flag, it has no place in a public park. Our parks are places of refuge, not division.

Mark Clifford

Peconic

‘Plan’ hit home

Just a brief thank you for “Make a plan,” the excellent opinion piece in the Sept. 18 issue. “Make a plan” rings true when you describe the Jan. 6, 2021, coup as violent, and its proponents as oddballs. Oddballs who believe our voting process was rigged. Political candidates who say that if they win the election was fair and if they lost it was rigged.

We must vote, as it is our privilege and right in our free and representative republic. As Ben Franklin said, we have a republic, if we can keep it.

The only way to keep our republic is to vote.

Joel Reitman

Mattituck

Freedom of speech

President Trump is trying to do away with freedom of speech in this country. When Charlie Kirk was murdered, Jimmy Kimmel spoke out against violence in this country and expressed condolences to the Kirk family. Several days later, Kimmel did not say anything horrible about the murder. He just commented about how Trump and other Republicans responded to the killing by using it to say that far-left rhetoric incited it.

Instead of trying to tone down hate, Trump instigated more hate. Shouldn’t Trump’s speech be criticized? Nevertheless, Trump had his strong-arm man at the FCC push for the end of Kimmel’s show. Because he is so thin-skinned, Trump has been trying to get rid of Kimmel for a long time. He does not like anyone who does not believe his lies, agree with his opinions and kiss his butt. The Constitution guarantees freedom of speech. Use your freedom of speech to speak out against Trump and his authoritarian policies! Speak up now, before you are no longer able to.

Margaret Rutkowski

Riverhead

Our local election

This years supervisor election in Riverhead should be a very exciting. The Democratic candidate for supervisor, Jerry Halpin, is the pastor of the very popular North Shore Christian Church. The Republican candidate, Tim Hubbard, is also very popular. The only drawback for the Democrats is that the current head of the Democratic committee, Laura Jens-Smith, according to the minutes of Town Bord meetings, was against local clergy giving blessings at Riverhead Town Board meetings. Riverhead has two outstanding candidates for supervisor. I wish them both the best.

Warren McKnight