Mattituck-Laurel Library 2026 budget vote Sept. 16

Shauna Scholl, director of the Mattituck-Laurel Library. (Nicole Wagner file photo)

After a $5.5 million bond proposal to renovate Mattituck-Laurel Library failed in June, the library will host its annual budget and trustees vote Tuesday, Sept. 16, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The overall library budget or 2026 totals $1,816,067, a 4.4% increase from last year. Of that total, $1,789,817 would be raised by taxes — an increase of $2.77 per thousand of assessed valuation. For a household with an assessed valuation of $7,000, the proposed budget would increase library taxes by $19 for the year — totaling roughly $528.71.

Residents of the library district will also elect two trustees — incumbents Jim Underwood and Katie O’Rourke — to the library’s board for a three-year term from Nov. 10, 2025, to Nov. 13, 2028.

This year, 49,000 visitors and 277 new patrons visited the Main Road library. More than 74,000 print and digital items were circulated in 2025. The library also hosted 653 programs and saw 10,000 attendees across its Adult Services, Youth and Parenting, and Teen Departments.

“Beyond a location for lending books, the library is a beacon of unity, equality, and opportunity,” library executive director Shauna Scholl wrote in a letter to the community. “Here, we have a chance to tend to life’s daily needs, enjoy a fun program together, or even take a quiet moment for ourselves. When in doubt or need, you can turn to the library to find support — and that comforting fact is worth supporting in turn.”

A budget information hearing will be held at the library’s meeting room Monday, Sept. 8, at 5:30 p.m. For more information about the budget, visit the library’s website at mattitucklaurellibrary.org or call 631-298-4134.