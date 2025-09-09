OLA of Eastern L.I. hosts 22nd Latino Film Festival

OLA of Eastern Long Island will host its 22nd annual Latino Film Festival in collaboration with the North Fork Arts Center Sept. 24-27. (Courtesy photo)

Uncertainty over when the next immigration raid will happen on the East End has created a high-anxiety atmosphere among Latinos and others throughout the country wondering who will be next.

With those anxieties in mind, Latino Advocacy Organization, also known as OLA of Eastern Long Island, promises to not hide its culture, storytelling or humanity, advocates said.

The organization will host its 22nd annual Latino Film Festival in collaboration with Greenport’s North Fork Arts Center from Wednesday, Sept. 24, to Saturday, Sept. 27.

“We are asking those who can, to please attend in solidarity to show our full community that you are here for all of it: the desire for safety, for justice, and for the celebration of culture and storytelling,” executive director of OLA Minerva Perez said.

This year’s festival features four films from Mexico, Chile, Colombia and Switzerland/Peru that demonstrate strength and perseverance that resonate with all community members regardless of their backgrounds. All Spanish-language films will be shown with English subtitles.

(Courtesy photo)

On Sept. 24, the festival kicks off with 2025’s “La Ola” or “The Wave,” a vibrant musical drama where a Chilean student finds herself becoming a central figure of a feminist movement at her university. The PG-13 film was directed by Oscar winner Sebastián Lelio.

Tickets can be purchased for $12 at southamptonplayhouse.com/showtimes. A reception will be held at 6 p.m., and the film screening will begin at 7 p.m. and be shown at Southampton Playhouse at 43 Hill St., Southampton.

(Courtesy photo)

Director Klaudia Reynicke’s “Reinas” or “Queens” will be shown at the North Fork Arts Center Sapan Greenport Theatre at 211 Front St., Greenport, on Sept. 25. The 2024, PG-13 film features two teenage sisters about to leave their country forever when they unexpectedly reconnect with an absent father.

Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased at northfork-artscenter.org/events/ola. A reception will be held at 6 p.m., and the film screening will begin at 7 p.m.

Community members of all ages are invited to the free screening of “El Libro De Lila” or “Lila’s Book” at LTV Studios at 75 Industrial Road, Wainscott, on Sept. 26 at 6 p.m. The film, directed by Marcela Rincón, tells the story of children’s story book character Lila who suddenly falls out of her paper world and ends up trapped in a place she doesn’t belong. To register for the Sept. 26 screening, visit olaofeasternlongisland.org/allevents.

(Courtesy photo)

The festival closes out Sept. 27 at Sag Harbor Cinema — 90 Main St., Sag Harbor — with an 8 p.m. screening of “Corina,” a 2024, PG-13 film directed by Urzula Barba Hopfner. “Corina” tells the story of a 20-year-old agoraphobic woman who must overcome her fears of leaving her four-block radius to save her job at a publishing company. Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased at sagharborcinema.org/ola.

Money raised by the festival will be shared between OLA and the North Fork Arts Center.

“Greenport continues to inspire me and the full OLA team,” Ms. Perez said. “Over the last few weeks, I’ve had a lesson in community love that has kept me afloat during these challenging times. Thank you. We hope to see you soon.”

For more information about the festival, call 631-899-3441 or visit olaofeasternlongisland.org.