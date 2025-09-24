Parents express security concerns at Mattituck HS

Mattituck High School main entrance (Nicole Wagner photo).

Several parents expressed concerns for security at Mattituck High School this year to the Mattituck-Cutchogue Union Free School District Board of Education on Sept. 18.

Danielle Jacobs-Erwin, mother of two high school students, stopped by the high school three times last week, and said each time there was no security at the front desk. She said she was “deeply concerned” for the safety of all students and staff in the building, and that she does “not want our school to become another tragic statistic.”

“The attendance office staff is now in the first line of defense protecting the entrance to the school,” she said.

Heidi Erwin, a Mattituck eighth-grader, also told the board of her concerns for safety at school.

“Every day, I like to flip through the newspaper, and I read about school shootings that happen every week,” Heidi said. “I’m afraid. I do not feel safe. And that is just not right.”

When the district reviewed its security protocols this summer, Superintendent Shawn Petretti said it was decided that personnel would be “much better utilized” walking the school grounds and buildings. This allows staff to look after students at recess, during gym classes and at the high school’s 26 different entrances.

Concerns about attendance staff coverage at the school’s entrance were acknowledged and Mr. Petretti said they would be addressed. He declined to specify the placement of security personnel at the district’s schools, but invited parents to speak with him one-on-one about concerns they might have.

Athletic director Greggory Wormuth was appointed the role of district security supervisor through Dec. 31 at the school board’s July 2 meeting. That role was previously held by Greg Spath, a retired police officer.

“He is incredibly familiar with the ongoings and activities that happen after school, which is a major security concern, and he has a lot of contact with our guards based on that,” Mr. Petretti said.

Mr. Wormuth previously served as head of security, according to Mr. Petretti. The superintendent said he was happy with how Mr. Wormuth’s appointment has shaped school security and added that “our security coverage has been excellent.”

Parents at the Sept. 18 school board meeting also expressed their upset that Sam Strickland, a beloved district security guard, resigned on Aug. 6.

“He knows how to defuse a situation,” Ms. Jacobs-Erwin said. “We felt safe seeing him and knowing he would protect our children. I want the board to know what a huge loss this is for our school community.”

Mr. Petretti said the district was sad to see Mr. Strickland resign, and that he left to “pursue a different career path.”

Carly Lucarelli, mother of two students in the district, inquired whether the district would consider implementing metal detectors at the schools.

“I get it that people complain about taxes going up,” Ms. Lucarelli said. “My kids’ lives, their kids’ lives are priceless.”

Two school resource officers from the Southold Police Department lend their services to North Fork school districts on a rotating basis. Mr. Petretti added that both schools have an office where the SROs can do paperwork and have a presence in the buildings.

Two full-time security guards, Luke Bokina and Nicholas Pirro, were hired at the Board of Education’s Sept. 18 meeting. Their hirings will increase the district’s security staff by a half-person from last year’s levels Mr. Petretti added that one of the new guards is a former New York City police officer.

“Most of the people that you’ll see in and around our facilities in the evening are either off-duty or retired law enforcement,” Mr. Petretti said. “That is something that we absolutely look for when we’re hiring.”