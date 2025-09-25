Real Estate Transfers: Sept. 25, 2025
Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated July 18, 2025.
Aquebogue (11931)
- John & Lisa Dabrowski to Sarv 32 Properties LLC, 165 Main Road (600-85-2-99.001) (R) $400,000
Calverton (11933)
- John Alessio to Squad Fam Realty LLC, 103 Fresh Pond Avenue (600-97-2-34) (V) $480,000
- Joseph Ogeka to Barry Benjamin, 2548 River Road (600-137-1-27) (R) $215,000
Cutchogue (11935)
- Wyandanch Real Estate Corp to JLAM 327 LLC, 5675 Bridge Lane (1000-84-1-6.014) (V) $1,100,000
- William & Patricia Burns to Garrett & Courtney Lake, 690 Old Saddle Lane (1000-95-4-18.008) (R) $815,000
Dering Harbor (11965)
- Brandon Rose to Anacapri 2025 Trust, 24 Harbor Lane (701-1-2-3) (R) $6,700,000
- Marianne Chort to Isaac & Kathryn Perkins, 3 Gardiner Way (701-1-2-7) (R) $3,500,000
East Marion (11939)
- Carolee Johnson & Eileen Murphy to Stephen & Paula LaGreca, 2255 Old Orchard Road (1000-37-3-2.001) (R) $1,131,000
Greenport (11944)
- Paul & Jessica Codjoc to 430 Snug Harbor Road LLC, 430 Snug Harbor Road (1000-35-5-32) (R) $1,900,000
- Regina & Edward Manning to 890 Westwood Lane LLC, 890 Westwood Lane (1000-33-2-17) (V) $545,000
Peconic (11958)
- John & Sarah Cahalane to Adam & Sari Simon, 4730 Blue Horizon Bluffs (1000-74-1-35.054) (V) $1,400,000
Riverhead (11901)
- Sound Ave Group LLC to Domingo & Hermelinda Puluc, 5185 Sound Avenue (600-21-2-18.013) (R) $830,000
Southold (11971)
- House of Daige LLC to Route 48 Partners LLC, 1195 Ruch Lane (1000-52-3-13) (V) $287,500
Wading River (11792)
- Linda Scheibel to Manuel & Denise Abad, 132 Farm Road East (600-57-1-1.012) (R) $799,000
- Steve O LLC to Melvin Vidal & Nestor Cruz, 89 15th Street (600-34-1-29) (R) $570,000
- Vega Hansen Trust to Pawel Kurzyna, 86 Gerald Street (600-52-1-25) (R) $567,000
- Todd & Crystal Green to Todd Green & Kelly Fagan, 39 Hulse Avenue (600-52-2-46) (R) $150,000
(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)