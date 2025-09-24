Sports roundup: Tuckers undefeated as Cuellar records sixth shutout

Mattituck goalie Cris Cuellar with a stop in a previous game vs Pierson. (Credit: file photo)

Boys Soccer

Sept. 22 — Mattituck 0, Rocky Point 0

The Tuckers (6-0-2, 6-0-0), ranked 12th in the latest New York State Class B poll, remained unbeaten as the squad played a Class A team to a draw in a non-league match for the second time in three weeks. Goalkeeper Cris Cuellar made 11 saves against the Eagles (3-3-1, 3-3-0) for his sixth shutout of the season.

Sept. 18 — Greenport 4, Pierson 0

Sophomore midfielder Juan Vivas Flores connected for two goals, including the game-winner in overtime, to give the Porters (1-5-1, 1-4-1) their first win of the campaign against the Whalers (0-5, 0-5) in a League IV game. Julian Restrepo assisted twice, and keeper Jesus Rio produced four saves. Freshmen Kevin Gregorio, a forward, and Jordan Martinez, a midfielder, also contributed goals.

Sept. 17 — Southold 0, Babylon 0

Two days after dropping a 2-1 decision at the Panthers (7-1-1, 6-0), the Settlers (2-2-1, 2-2-0) rebounded with a scoreless tie at home. Senior goalkeeper Travis Sepenoski made nine saves.

Girls Volleyball

Sept. 19 — Mattituck 3, Shelter Island 0

The Tuckers swept the visitors (0-4, 0-3), 25-5, 25-16, 25-15, in League VIII. Stella Tartaka paced Mattituck (3-3, 2-2) with two kills, 11 assists, four aces and two digs. Grace Quinn contributed five kills and two aces, and Brynn Pawlowski added two blocks and four aces. Claire McKenzie finished with four kills, three digs and one ace. Mattituck bounced back from a defeat at Bayport-Blue Point (6-0, 4-0) on Sept. 17, having dropped all three sets, 25-12, 25-20, 25-11.

Sept. 19 — Bayport-Blue Point 3, Greenport/Southold 0

Greenport (3-2, 3-1) dropped all three sets on the road, 25-13, 25-9, 25-16. Lyla Zablotny collected three kills, four digs and aced one shot. Lauryn Bednoski contributed two kills, four assists and three digs. Abbigail Bednoski had two kills, three digs and an ace.

On Sept. 17, the Porters swept Shelter Island, 3-0, in League VIII. Abbigail Bednoski finished with nine kills and eight aces, while Lauryn Bednoski added two kills, 13 assists, five digs, two blocks and six aces. Leanna Zugmeyer had two kills, nine assists, one dig, two blocks and one ace.

Field Hockey

Sept. 18 — West Babylon 2, Greenport/Southold/Mattituck 1

The Porters (0-6, 0-6) lost a heartbreaker on the road in overtime. They tied it on Brielle Born’s third-quarter goal before the hosts won in a shootout in a Division II game. Gabriella Pawelski and Antonella DeGennaro scored in the tie-breaker for West Babylon (1-6, 1-6), and goaltender Isabella Miranda made three saves out of four Greenport attempts. Goalie Allison Erwin made 13 saves for the Porters.

Boys Golf

Sept. 22 — Mattituck 9, Hampton Bays 0

For the second consecutive match, the Tuckers (4-2) accrued all nine points as they swept all five confrontations in the League VII encounter. Sophomore Sam Quartararo shot a one-over par 36 and senior Michael Buckley added a 38 on the front nine at The Woods Golf Course in Riverhead.

Boys Cross Country

Sept. 22 — Southold 22, Pierson/Bridgehampton 34; Southold 26, Mattituck 31

The Settlers (3-0, 3-0) won the League VIII tri meet. Mattituck fell to 2-2, 2-2.

Girls Tennis

Sept. 19 — Bridgehampton 5, Southold 2

No other details were available.

Schedule

Thursday, Sept. 25:

Greenport/Southold boys golf vs. Mattituck (Islands End Golf and Country Club), 3:30 p.m.

Mattituck girls tennis at Southampton, 4 p.m.

Southold/Greenport girls tennis vs. Eastport-South Manor, 4 p.m.

Southold boys soccer vs. Smithtown Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Greenport/Southold/Mattituck girls field hockey vs. West Islip, 5 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 26:

Greenport/Southold girls volleyball vs. Mattituck, 3:30 p.m.

Mattituck boys soccer at Port Jefferson, 4 p.m.

Mattituck girls tennis at Hampton Bays, 4 p.m.

Southold/Greenport girls tennis vs. Southampton, 4 p.m.

Southold boys soccer vs. Southampton, 4:30 p.m.

Greenport boys soccer vs. Center Moriches, 7 p.m.

MSG soccer vs. Bayport Blue Point (Greenport H.S.), 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 27:

Mattituck boys soccer at Miller Place, 10 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 29:

Greenport/Southold/Mattituck girls field hockey at Sayville, 4:30 p.m.

Greenport/Southold girls volleyball at Babylon, 4:30 p.m.

Southold/Greenport girls tennis vs. Elwood-John Glenn, 5:45 p.m.

Mattituck girls volleyball vs. Port Jefferson, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 30:

Mattituck boys golf at Shelter Island (Gardiner’s Bay), 3:30 p.m.

MSG girls soccer at Shoreham-Wading River, 4 p.m.

Mattituck girls tennis vs. William Floyd, 4 p.m.

Southold boys cross country at Southampton (Red Cark Park), 4 p.m.

Southold girls cross country at Southampton (Red Creek Park), 4:30 p.m.

Mattituck boys soccer at Center Moriches, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 1: