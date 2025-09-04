The roundup: Southold named a NYSPHSAA School of Distinction

(Credit: Nicole Wagner)

Girls Soccer

Sept. 2: M/S/G 4, Westhampton 1

Mattituck/Southold/Greenport struck twice in the opening two minutes of the second half to erase a halftime deficit en route to a season-opening non-league victory on the road. Casey Dickerson and Page Kellershon turned the game around. Charlotte Reininger assisted on both goals. Devin Stanton and Anna Mudd added second-half goals. Emily Manwaring and Francesca Santacroce shared the goalkeeping duties as each player made five saves. Hurricanes keeper Ava Failla had a busy afternoon, making 13 saves.

Boys Soccer

Sept. 2: Mattituck 1, Half Hollow Hills West 1

Corey Dickerson scored in the second half to lift the Tuckers (Class B) into a 1-1 non-league draw with Half Hollow Hills West (Class A) in the season opener for both teams at Diamond in the Pines in Coram. After Hills West scored in the second half, Mattituck equalized. Goalkeeper Cris Cuellar sent in a free kick that deflected off a defender, which was finished by Dickerson. Cuellar finished with eight saves, including two on breakaways.

Girls Tennis

Sept. 2: John Glenn/Elwood 5, Mattituck 2

The Tuckers unfortunately dropped their season opener at home.

State Honors

Southold High School has been named a School of Distinction by the New York State Public High School Athletic Association. The Settlers’ sports teams were designated a Scholar-Athlete Team by the NYSPHSAA. “We are very proud of this distinction as this is the first time Southold has been awarded this honor for over a decade, possibly ever,” Southold athletic director Steven Flanagan said. “This is the evidence of the hard work shown by our student-athletes and coaches.”

Schedule

Sept. 4 Mattituck boys golf vs. Shelter Island, North Fork Country Club, 3:30 p.m.

M/S/G girls soccer vs. Riverhead, 4 p.m.

Southold/Greenport girls tennis at Westhampton, 4 p.m.

G/S/M field hockey at Bayport-Blue Point, 4:30 p.m.

Southold boys soccer at Port Jefferson, 4:45 p.m.

Sept. 5

Mattituck boys soccer vs. Greenport, 4 p.m.

Mattituck girls tennis vs. Southold/Greenport, 4 p.m.

Mattituck girls volleyball vs. Shoreham-Wading River, 4:15 p.m.

Sept. 6

• M/S/G girls soccer vs. Harborfields, 10 a.m.

Sept. 8

M/S/G girls soccer vs. Sayville, 4 p.m.

Greenport/Southold girls volleyball at Ross, 4 p.m.

Southold/Greenport girls tennis at Hauppauge, 4:30 p.m.

Mattituck boys soccer vs. Glenn, 4:45 p.m.

G/S/M field hockey vs. East Hampton at Southold High School, 5 p.m.

Sept. 9

Greenport/Southold boys golf vs. Hampton Bays at Island’s End Golf and Country Club, 3:30, p.m.

Mattituck boys, girls cross country at Babylon, Sunken Meadow State Park, 4 p.m.

Mattituck boys soccer at Riverhead Charter School, 4 p.m.

Mattituck girls tennis at Pierson/Bridgehampton, 4 p.m.

Southold boys soccer vs. Pierson, 4:30 p.m.

Southold/Greenport girls tennis at Ross, 4:30 p.m.

Greenport boys soccer vs. Port Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.

Southold/Greenport boys, girls cross country at Center Moriches, Indian Island County Park, 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 10