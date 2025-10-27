All treats, no tricks in annual Greenport Halloween Village

Greenporters Mickey, Minnie and Daisy—or Daniella, Dannica and Huxley—trick-or-treated the Greenport Halloween Village Saturday. (Credit: Angela Colangelo)

It was pure fun in the sun at the 2025 Greenport Halloween Village celebration Saturday, Oct. 25. The day kicked off with a parade of costumes galore. A favorite costume this year was dinosaur. Lots of them roared their way along Front Street over to the carousel in Mitchell Park, where Friends of Mitchell Park arranged for children younger than 12 to ride for free.

Photos by Angela Colangelo

1 | 38 Previous Arrow Next Arrow

Ghouls, goblins and ghosts were spotted eating at the many restaurants throughout the village. From noon to 3 p.m. Greenport Village BID member stores hosted trick-or-treating. Also included in the spooky festivities was a scavenger hunt, where participants searched village displays for bats, cats and other Halloween characters for the chance to win a prize — if they dared.