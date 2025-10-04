Blotter: Alleged drug bust in Greenport

Following an extended investigation into drug sales in the Greenport area, Southold Town police executed a search warrant Sept. 24 at 629 Main St. in Greenport, in conjunction with the East End Drug Task Force and Suffolk County Police.

The action resulted in the arrest of Christian Davis, 30, who was charged with alleged first- and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a weapon/ firearm, criminal use of drug paraphernalia and criminal possession of a controlled substance/narcotic. Mr. Davis was arraigned in Southold Town Justice Court and ordered held for a future court date.

Southold Town police also made the following arrests from Sept. 22 to Sept. 29:

An employee of Driftwood Cove apartments in Greenport contacted police Sept. 27 to report a possible larceny at the complex. The employee reported that the previously secured maintenance workshop was found open, with visible signs of tampering and forced entry. Inside, according to the report, lights were on and several desk drawers were open. Upon investigation, it was discovered that a member of the facility’s board had lost their key and forced the door open in order to retrieve some items.

Police responded Sept. 24 to an anonymous report of a blue Jeep driving on the beach in the area of Breakwater Road in Mattituck. Police observed the vehicle on the beach and spoke with the driver, a Mattituck man, who said he had gotten on the beach at Iron Pier in Jamesport to look for driftwood and had driven too far east. He told officers he was looking for a place to turn around and leave the beach. Police directed him back to return to Iron Pier.

Police were called to Waypoint restaurant in Southold Sept. 28 on a report of an apparently intoxicated person attempting to the leave the location in a boat. Officers found Charles Laurence of Southampton, 61, preparing to leave the dock aboard a red boat. Officers interviewed Mr. Laurence and determined that he could not safely operate the vessel, and he agreed to call for a ride. Police subsequently stopped at Port of Egypt Marine and observed Mr. Laurence heading south from Waypoint in his boat. A vessel stop was performed in Southold Bay and the vessel was towed back to the Southold DEC ramp, where Mr. Laurence was arrested for alleged boating while intoxicated.

Police were alerted Sept. 22 to a vehicle failing to maintain its lane while heading east near the BP gas station on Main Road in Mattituck. Responding officers observed the vehicle leave its lane of travel and stop at a green traffic light at the intersection of Route 25 and Eugenes Road. The vehicle was pulled over and investigation revealed the operator, James Helsel of East Marion, 67, to be intoxicated. He was arrested, transported to police headquarters and held overnight for arraignment.

A Peconic woman called police Sept. 22 to report that someone may have stolen a check she left in an envelope in the drawer of her mother’s room at San Simeon by the Sound at 1 p.m. the previous day. The $1,000 check was meant to pay a private overnight caretaker she had hired, but when the aide arrived at 10 p.m., the envelope was empty. An investigation is pending.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.