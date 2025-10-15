Doroski touts environmental, fiscal record in Legislature campaign

Southold Town Councilman Greg Doroski, is running on the Democratic line for County Legislature 1st District. (Brendan Carpenter photo)

Southold Town Councilman Greg Doroski has a straightforward pitch as the Democrat runs to unseat Catherine Stark in the race for the County Legislature’s 1st District.

His four years in local government have taught him how to get things done, and he’s ready to bring that same approach if he wins on the county level, he said.

Mr. Doroski points to his four-year track record on the board that includes preserving open space, working with the Southold Police Benevolent Association, pushing to keep projects like the Southold zoning update on track and supporting the Community Housing Plan.

An official who “does [his] homework,” Mr. Doroski said the skills he’s honed at the town level would translate well to county government.

Mr. Doroski said public safety, open space preservation, aquifer and environmental protections, and the cost of living are the predominant concerns throughout the 1st District, which runs from Wading River and Manorville to Orient.

On taxes, Mr. Doroski acknowledges the challenge of balancing municipal budgets while keeping increases manageable. Last year, Southold saw a 7.48% tax levy increase, driven by what he called “unprecedented healthcare costs, retirement costs and just the cost of doing business.”

The year before, the increase was just 0.38%.

Mr. Doroski draws on his experience as a small-business owner — a founder of Threes Brewing in Brooklyn in 2014 who works at Riverhead Brewhouse as a brewer — to guide his approach to fiscal planning. He stressed the importance of proactive budgeting to avoid steep tax hikes down the road.

He also makes a point of staying visible and accessible, attending events and town board meetings throughout the district. He intends to continue this as a county legislator, modeling himself after Southold Town Supervisor Al Krupski’s time on the Legislature from 2013 to 2022.

“Being a public servant isn’t about having private conversations with someone, it’s helping shape the public conversation,” he said. “It’s helping educate the public. It’s being part of that in a public, open, transparent way.”

Recent immigration enforcement, a polarizing issue for many, is something Mr. Doroski has spoken out against on the heels of recents raids by Immigration and Custom Enforcement officers on the East End.

“To have ICE agents show up in unmarked cars, in masks, without badges, is a recipe for disaster,” he said. “How are our officers supposed to identify them?”

He prides himself on working across party lines with local officials, constituents and community leaders — and said he’s not afraid of spirited debate.

“I think looking back at the history of this county, debate is at the foundation,” he said.