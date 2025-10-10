Groove and give back: the blues are returning to Riverhead

Blues musician Kerry Kearney will headline the 2025 Blues Festival. (Credit: courtesy)

Blues music is coming back to Riverhead — this time to support a close-to-home cause.

The Riverhead Lions Club is hosting the 2025 Blues Festival at Riverhead Polish Hall on Oct. 11.

A continuation of the former Blues Festival held in downtown Riverhead in recent years, this is the first time the Lion’s Club has organized the event and the first time it will serve as a fundraiser.

All proceeds from the 3 to 8 p.m. show will go towards the Ronald McDonald House, which supports the families of children receiving treatment at Stony Brook Children’s Hospital, set to open in 2027.

It’s going to help so many families,” says Riverhead Lions Club president, Lisa Pickersgill.

Kerry Kearny, long-time performer on the blues and roots circuit, is one of the headliners and a key organizer for the event.