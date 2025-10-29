Lantern Walk illuminates Orient Beach on Nov. 2

The Friends of Orient Beach State Park started the Lantern Walk event last year to embrace the darker seasons. (Credit: Friends of Orient Beach State Park courtesy photo)

On Sunday, Nov. 2, the second annual Lantern Walk at Orient Beach State Park takes place on the shore of Gardiners Bay. Starting at 4 p.m., environmental educators will lead participants in exploring the beach as the sun goes down on the first day that daylight saving time ends.

The family program, which is offered in collaboration with the New York State Parks Long Island Environmental Education Team and the Friends of Orient Beach State Park (FoOBSP), is a unique way to observe the changing of the seasons. The scenic park is ecologically important and is recognized as a National Natural Landmark and an Audubon Important Bird Area.

“Often people get depressed when we turn the clocks back and it gets dark early,” said Danielle Erwin-Jacobs, president and founder of FoOBSP. “I wanted to create an event that embraces the early darkness and highlights things to enjoy about winter in the park,” she said. “You hear the lapping of the water more clearly, the rustling of the trees and the smell of the salt air. Last year we had the most beautiful sunset and mild temperature — the weather forecast for this year looks just as good.”

Photos courtesy of Friends of Orient Beach State Park

The evening hike is recommended for children 6 and up and costs $4 per person, cash only; no parking fee is in effect. Participants are asked to meet in the main parking lot near the restrooms. Hot chocolate and snacks will be available, and lanterns will be provided.

Registration is required.

The Friends of Orient Beach State Park supports the activities of the park and advocates for it at the state level. FoOBSP works closely with park professionals to provide fundraising, volunteers and other support necessary to keep the park vibrant, well-funded and well-staffed.

For more information about FoOBSP, check their Instagram or email them at [email protected].