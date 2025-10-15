Doroski jabs Stark as more than 20 candidates make their cases at North Fork civics forum

Twenty-three candidates will be on Southold’s ballot this year. (Credit: Nicole Wagner)

The race for Suffolk County legislator turned contentious Tuesday night when Democratic challenger Greg Doroski accused Republican incumbent Catherine Stark’s campaign of attacking him as “pro-crime” during a North Fork Civics Coalition candidate forum.

More than 150 residents packed the Southold Recreation Center on Oct. 14 to hear from 23 candidates running for the legislature and various roles in Southold Town this year. The cordial tone that marked most of the evening was broken when Mr. Doroski, a current Southold Town Board member, went after his foe in the race for the 1st District seat.

“Although my opponent and her allies have run attacks on me that I’m pro-crime, I have a strong record working with our police department, specifically our PBA president, to bring real meaningful change to benefit our officers,” Mr. Doroski said, referencing his work as a police commissioner on the board.

Ms. Stark made no reference to Mr. Doroski’s candidacy in her remarks at the forum. Instead, she focused on her decades of county government experience and how it would serve her in a second term.

The sharp exchange stood in utter contrast to the two-minute pitches from the 21 other candidates vying for seats in next month’s election. The rest of the field delivered largely polite and policy-driven remarks touching on transparency, affordability, and environmental issues.

They included six town board candidates, including two for the Fishers Island town justice seat being vacated by Republican Louisa Evans, six trustee candidates, two for highway superintendent, four for tax assessor, two for town clerk and incumbent town justice Eileen Powers, who is running unopposed.

Mr. Doroski’s departure from the Southold Town Board and Ms. Evans’ retirement leave two open seats. Democratic incumbent Brian Mealy is running to retain his seat.

Also vying for Town Board are Democratic newcomer Alexa Suess and Republican candidates Nicholas Planamento and former Town Board member Chris Talbot.

Ms. Suess positioned herself as a candidate who understands firsthand what it’s like to navigate Southold Town’s ‘brain drain’ of young people.

“It is crucial to have affordable housing for our young people, for our families, for our economy as well,” she said.

Mr. Talbot agreed with Ms. Suess that implementing more opportunities for trade work, especially with the youth, could keep locals in town and help school enrollment.

“There is so much work that goes on in these houses, and it keeps people working,” he said.

Mr. Planamento touched on the town’s need to address coastal resiliency and work with regional stakeholders.

“While I might not have all of the answers, I do know the people to turn to, to ask those questions, to achieve the goals at hand and to protect us,” Mr. Planamento said.

Mr. Mealy celebrated the town’s efforts to increase transparency in its budget process with public meetings to help residents understand how it affects their bottom line.

“It’s a continuing education on how it affects the taxpayers, and we have to do a better job,” he said.

In the battle for the Fishers Island seat, Democrat Kate Stevens argued that tourists visit the North Fork because there is a “somewhere, here.” Her concern is that Southold not build itself into a “nowhere.”

“We have retained this balance of open space and settled space,” she said. “And we cannot let that devolve into sprawl space that we all don’t want to be in.”

Republican challenger Stephanie Hall noted at the forum that she would investigate how to get federal funding to raise roads and use natural barriers to prevent erosion.

The six candidates for trustee are competing for three seats. Two are held by Democratic incumbents incumbents Liz Gillooly and Eric Sepenoski. Republican incumbent Elizabeth Peeples is not running for reelection. The others running include Republicans Nathan Andruski, Terri Boyle Romanelli and Pindar Damianos, and Democrat Joe Finora.

Ms. Boyle Romanelli was absent from the forum due to a “mandatory work trip,” according to event organizers. Southold GOP chair Peter Ganley gave her pitch during the two-minute intro session.

Also unable to attend was current tax assessor Charles Sanders, an Army reservist who is currently deployed in the Middle East.

Mr. Sander’s wife, Helena Sanders, spoke on the Republican’s behalf at the forum. She referenced his commitment to his community and his data-driven methods as an “open-door” tax assessor.

“Behind every assessment is a homeowner, a family, a neighbor, who deserves respect and clear communication,” added Ms. Sanders, who said she’s not used to being thrust in front of a microphone.

Fellow Republican Ken Poliwoda is looking to win the seat being vacated by Tax Assessor Chairman Kevin Webster. Democrats Dana Forlenza and Leah Tillman Sullivan are challenging for the two spots.

In the race for highway superintendent, Democrat incumbent Dan Goodwin faces Republican candidate Greg Schlachter, while the battle for town clerk pits Republican incumbent Denis Noncarrow against Democrat Abigail Field.

For more on the candidates, their qualifications and platforms, follow The Suffolk Times’ continued coverage of the local ballot this year in print and online at suffolktimes.com.

Early voting runs Oct. 25 through Nov. 2 at Southold Recreation Center at 970 Peconic Lane. For more information on polling locations, visit suffolkcountyny.gov/Departments/BOE.