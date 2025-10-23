Transfers

Real Estate Transfers: Oct. 23, 2025

By The Suffolk Times

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Aug. 15, 2025.

Cutchogue (11935)

  • Jaime & Nancy Santiago to Helga Kessel, 3745 Nassau Point Road (1000-111-9-4.001) (R) $8,000,000
  • Aller-Weinstein Living Trust to Charles & Dorann Winterfeldt, 5 Farmstead Court (1000-102.01-2-30) (R) $1,150,000

East Marion (11939)

  • Margaret Toohig to Benjamin Conant, 2820 Shipyard Lane Unit 2F2 (1000-38.02-1-26) (R) $850,000

Laurel (11948)

  • James & Kim Nachbaur to John Vahey, 2570 Bray Avenue (1000-126-10-5) (R) $630,000

Riverhead (11901)

  • Kathryn & James Mickaliger & Michael Mickaliger to Nery Ramos, 1440 Roanoke Avenue (600-83-1-11) (R) $651,000
  • Denise M Merrifield (Referee) & Paul Huggins (Defendant) to Hampton Build Co LLC, 12 Ida Lane (600-46-1-33.004) (R) $578,000
  • Local Homes LLC to Joan Rueda, 95 Fairway Avenue (600-111-1-33) (R) $525,000

Shelter Island Heights (11965)

  • Petter & Starrett Ringbom to Murat Duman & Simon Preston, 6 Peconic Avenue (700-21-1-13) (R) $1,600,000

Southold (11971)

  • Estate of Matthew McKiernan to Cornell Properties Corp, 5494 Main Bayview Road (1000-78-4-36.001) (R) $650,000

Wading River (11792)

  • George & Tara Besold to Robert Brady, 13 Second Street (600-33-4-24) (R) $260,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

