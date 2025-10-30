Transfers

Real Estate Transfers: Oct. 30, 2025

By The Suffolk Times

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Aug. 22, 2025.

Baiting Hollow (11933)

  • Kevin & Julie-Ann Browne to William Schieren & Elizabeth Brock, 613 Fox Hill Drive (600-11.01-1-121) (R) $710,000

Calverton (11933)

  • Brittany & Richard Vlacci to Danielle Miller, 139 May Drive (600-79-2-4.008) (R) $773,000
  • Louis Cork Trust to Charles Gassar, 68 Golden Spruce Drive (600-80.01-1-57) (R) $668,000
  • Gregory Branch to Daniel Phillips, 13 Calverton Court (600-115.01-1-20) (R) $450,000

Cutchogue (11935)

  • David & Barbara Hazard to Milo BD LLC, 1465 Harbor Lane (1000-103-2-1.001) (R) $3,862,000
  • The Rosebud Trust to Kevin & Kirsten Rousell, 6805 Alvahs Lane (1000-101-1-16.005) (R) $1,175,000
  • First Southold Real Estate Corp to Nofomoto LLC, 32930 Main Road (1000-97-2-15.001) (C) $950,000
  • Estate of Patricia Kull to JD Property Solutions LLC, 675 Dicks Point Road (1000-110-2-14) (R) $700,000 

Fishers Island (06390)

  • Elizabeth McCance to Henry McCance, 1564 North Hill Road (1000-6-1-5.002) (R) $3,550,000

Greenport (11944)

  • Terence Meade to LIL Cliffside Retreat LLC, 61475 Route 48 Unit E104 (1000-45.01-1-32) (R) $635,000

Jamesport (11947)

  • Strobel LLC to Jamesport 1604 LLC, 1604 Main Road (600-68-2-28.001) (C) $1,000,000

Laurel (11948)

  • Joseph Burga & Theresa Grimmig to Peconic Clamalot LLC, 1521 Peconic Bay Blvd (600-71-2-8.001) (R) $2,550,000
  • William Schwamb to Randi & Keith Klein & Phyllis Klein, 1460 North Oakwood Road (1000-127-6-11) (R) $800,000
  • Paul Hinsch to James Hinsch, 7290 Peconic Bay Blvd (1000-126-11-10) (R) $529,100
  • Priscilla Hinsch to James Hinsch, 7290 Peconic Bay Blvd (1000-126-11-10) (R) $170,000

Mattituck (11952)

  • 7217 Main Road LLC to Riverhead Building Supply Corp, 7217 Main Road (1000-122-6-35.007) (V) $1,100,000
  • Michael & Rochelle Byrne to Timothy & Courtney Longua, 250 Krause Road (1000-122-4-36) (R) $879,000
  • Estate of Mary Berdinka to Edward & Christine Viola, 655 Youngs Avenue (1000-114-10-26) (R) $600,000

Riverhead (11901)

  • Byron Jade Holdings LLC to 5087 Sound Ave LLC, 5087 Sound Avenue (600-20-4-2) (C) $950,000
  • Robert Hartmann to Milton Tenas & Milce Garcia, 1524 Osborn Avenue (600-81-2-8) (R) $725,000
  • Claretina Taborsky to Wilson & Marta Garcia, 41 Howell Lane (600-129-5-9.003) (R) $625,000
  • Susan Black to Genevieve Bruhl, 1702 Pebble Beach Path (600-64.01-1-14.001) (R) $470,000
  • Kevin Goree to 1027 West LLC, 1027 West Street (600-124-1-17) (R) $440,000

Shelter Island (11964)

  • Bucci Family Trust to South Ferry Farm LLC, 104 South Ferry Road (700-23-2-95.007) (R) $4,950,000
  • Sharon Moritz to Denise Fenchel & Elizabeth Bishop, 29D Osprey Road (700-23-2-70) (R) $725,000

Shelter Island Heights (11965)

  • Estate of Paul Zubritski to Russell Piccione, 33 West Neck Road (700-14-2-69.003) (R) $799,000

South Jamesport (11970)

  • Deborah Anasky & Cheryl Hanlon to Brad & Kristen Chalupa, 164 Point Street (600-91-4-6) (R) $835,000

Southold (11971)

  • Reem Batarseh to Lori Panarello & Catherine Canade, 5950 North Bayview Road (1000-79-2-9) (R) $1,380,000
  • Amy Comiskey to David Milazzo, 555 Oakwood Drive (1000-70-13-6) (R) $899,000
  • Thomas M McNally (Referee) & Donna Cook (Defendant) to US Bank, 6900 Main Bayview Road (1000-78-6-9.004) (R) $585,000
  • Jim & Maroulla Adams to Anastasios Demetriou, 52325 County Road 48 Unit 18 (1000-135.01-1-18) (R) $75,000

Wading River (11792)

  • 6144 Route 25A Owner LLC to A2 6144 LLC, 6144 Route 25A (600-75-1-4.005) (C) $6,200,000
  • Richard & Cheri Gostic to Matthew & Alyse Hanley, 19 Emerald Lane (600-55-2-7) (R) $863,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

