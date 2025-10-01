Sports roundup: North Fork teams have a tough week

Noelle Stevenson sets the play for the Porters in a recent game. (Credit: Bill Landon)

Field Hockey

Sept. 26 — West Islip 5, G/S/M 0

Goaltender Allison Erwin was outstanding, producing 22 saves in a League II home defeat to West Islip on Sept. 26. Nicoletto led the Lions with two goals while Mia Zegarelli, Brooke Avella and Kelley Fallon added one goal apiece on Thursday, Sept. 25.

Girls Soccer

Sept. 26 — Bayport-Blue Point 3, M/S/G 0

Junior Emily Manwaring was called on to make 16 saves in MSG’s (3-6, 1-6) 3-0 home loss to Bayport-Blue Point (5-2-0, 5-2-0) on Sept. 26, the team’s fourth consecutive setback. Kailey Bruckner, Connor Leahy and Lilly McInnes found the net for the visitors.

Girls Volleyball

Sept. 29 — Port Jefferson 3, Mattituck 0

Senior captain Stella Tarkata recorded 27 assists, moving one within 500 for her career in a home loss to Port Jefferson (9-1, 4-0). The Royals swept the three sets, 25-14, 22-22, 25-11, against the Tuckers (4-4, 2-2).

Boys Soccer

Sept. 30 — Center Moriches 3, Mattituck 1

It was a tough week for the Tuckers (8-2-1, 7-1-0), who were ranked 10th among Class B teams in New York State as they dropped their first two games of the season. Senior Luke Rebore-Costanzo scored two goals and junior Marquise Miles added one for the host and unranked Red Devils (5-2, 5-2) in the Suffolk County League IV game. Junior Charlie Carter tallied for Mattituck. Junior goalkeeper Cris Cuellar was credited with seven saves.

Mattituck suffered its first loss of the campaign in a 4-1 non-league defeat at Miller Place on Saturday, Sept. 27. The setback won’t factor into the Tuckers’ seeding for the Class B playoffs. Cuellar scored their lone goal in the second half while making 10 saves. Nick Russo recorded a hat-trick for Miller Place (6-1-1, 5-1-0), a Class A team.

A day prior, sophomore Connor Searl scored his second goal of the match with seven minutes left in the first overtime to lift the Tuckers to a 2-1 comeback victory at Port Jefferson (5-2, 5-2) in the League IV match. Searl also converted a penalty kick in the second half. Midfielder Anthony Soto had an assist and Cuellar was called on to produce five saves.

Sept. 30 — Southold 1, Riverhead Charter 0

CJ Bailey scored in the second half off an Alan Huertas assist, and senior goalkeeper Travis Sepenoski made three saves for the Settlers against Riverhead (3-4-1, 3-3-1) in a League IV contest.

Sept. 26 — Center Moriches 4, Greenport 0

Keeper Jesus Rios made 11 saves for the Porters (1-6-1, 1-5-1) in the League IV home game against the Red Devils (5-3-1, 4-2). Marquise Miles finished with a brace and Ethan Chernis and Jack Passaro added single tallies. Alex Rotunda chipped in with two assists.

Upcoming scheduled games: Note: This schedule is taken from the Section XI website. All sports times and venues are subject to change

Oct. 3 Mattituck girls volleyball vs. Pierson-Bridgehampton, 4 p.m.

Mattituck girls tennis vs. Riverhead, 4 p.m.

Greenport/Southold girls volleyball vs. Southampton, 4 p.m.

Greenport/Southold girls field hockey vs. Southampton, 5 p.m.

Oct. 4 Greenport boys soccer at Bridgehampton, 10 a.m.

Southold/Greenport girls tennis vs. Hampton Bays, 11 a.m.

Southold boys soccer vs. Mattituck, noon

MSG girls soccer vs. Center Moriches, 2 p.m.

Oct. 6 MSG girls soccer vs. Southampton at Mattituck H.S., 4 p.m.

Mattituck girls tennis vs. Kings Park, 4 p.m.

Mattituck girls volleyball at Ross, 4 p.m.

MSG girls soccer at Southampton, 4 p.m.

Southold boys soccer vs. Center Moriches, 4:30 p.m.

Greenport/Southold girls volleyball at Center Moriches, 6 p.m.

Greenport boys soccer at Miller Place, 6 p.m.

Oct. 7 Mattituck boys golf vs. Riverhead (Laurel Links), 3:30 p.m.

Greenport/Southold boys golf at Hampton Bays (Cherry Creek Woods), 3:30 p.m.

Southold/Greenport girls tennis at Rocky Point, 4 p.m.

Greenport/Southold girls field hockey at Pierson/Bridgehampton, 4 p.m.

Mattituck boys cross country vs. Port Jefferson (Indian Island County Park), 4:30 p.m.

Mattituck girls cross country vs. Southampton (Indian Island County Park), 4:30 p.m.

Southold/Greenport boys and girls cross country at Pierson/Bridgehampton, 4:30 p.m.

Greenport/Southold girls volleyball at Pierson/Bridgehampton, 4:30 p.m.