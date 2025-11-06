Sixth annual CAST Festival of Trees raises over $175K

Community members of all ages had a magical time at CAST’s sixth annual Festival of Trees at Treiber Farms in Peconic. (Jeremy Garretson photo)

CAST’s biggest annual tradition, the Festival of Trees, celebrated its sixth anniversary last Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 22 and 23. The fundraiser at Treiber Farms in Peconic, which showcased beautifully decorated trees and wreaths made by local artisans up for auction, saw more than 2,500 attendees.

This year, the Judge’s Choice Tree Design contest was a tie between “The North Fork: The Place to Bee,” a tree which celebrated the buzzing local community designed by North Fork Buzz, and “Cosmic Cowgirl,” a tree with Western flair, whimsical accents and cosmic holiday magic designed by The Outpost by touchGoods. The People’s Choice Best Tree Design winner was “Handmade For the Home” by the Daniel Gale Foundation.

‘The North Fork: The Place to Bee’ tree, designed by North Fork buzz, tied for 2025 Judge’s Choice Tree. (Jeremy Garretson photo)

The Judge’s Choice Wreath Design winner was “Sugar and Spice and Everything Nice,” a sweet wreath colorfully decorated with fruits, pinecones and spices designed by Clarke’s Garden and Home, LTD. “Shuck the Halls, Toast the Gulls!” designed by Little Ram Oyster Company won the People’s Choice Best Wreath Design contest.

See photos from the event by Jeremy Garretson below:

The festivities included photos with Santa, food and drink and a holiday gift marketplace. More than $175,000 was raised to support CAST’s programs for families and neighbors across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

“Our community has faced significant challenges this year,” CAST executive director Erica Steindl said. “So, the support we have received through this event has been profoundly meaningful for us and for all those we serve.”