North Fork business owners pan Southold planning department delays

The Mattituck-Laurel Civic Association invited four season business professionals to talk about their experiences Monday night. (Credit: Brendan Carpenter)

Frustration with Southold’s planning department and a lack of sidewalks in the town dominated a discussion with four business leaders held by the Mattituck-Laurel Civic Association on Monday, Nov. 18.

The quartet — Carolyn Iannone of Love Lane Kitchen, Danielle LaScala of Mattituck Florist, Anthony Martignetti of The Old Mill Inn and Old Sound Vineyard, and Terry McShane, president of the Mattituck-Laurel Chamber of Commerce — shared their stories of joys, successes, struggles and how they got their starts during the hour-long forum moderated by Aaron Bokros, the civic association’s vice president, at Veterans Memorial Park in Mattituck.

During one portion of the Q&A, Mr. Martignetti took aim at the the town’s planning department, not the Planning Board, over the time it takes for projects to get pushed through.

For the Old Mill Inn, he said, it took five years to get the permitting in place. He’s been in limbo for the last three years for his other business, Old Sound Vineyard and tasting room.

Mr. Martingnetti said he’s finally been scheduled to go in front of the Planning Board on Dec. 8, nearly 18 months later than he thought he should be.

“It is the bureaucracy in town, and it has become so clear to me … that the town treats you like you’re going on trial for a crime, rather than trying to do something that is wanted, needed and great for the area,” he said. “It’s keeping people from doing good things.”

Anthony Martignetti expressed his frustration on the time it takes for projects to get through the planning department. (Credit: Brendan Carpenter)

Ms. Iannone shared a similar frustration, saying the delay in processing applications makes it feel as though the town is sometimes resistant to small businesses. Ms. LaScala and Mr. McShane agreed.

“I know a couple of people who’ve just given up their projects, or they’ve sold their share,” said Ms. Iannone. “Personally, I haven’t been brave enough to open up another place because it seems crazy. I think I would just use my time elsewhere because it’s just an uphill battle.”

Planning department officials said there are a lot of factors on both sides that could lead to longer timelines. The department deals with a high number of applications. Applicants don’t always submit everything required in a timely manner, resulting in a delayed hearing in front of the board, one top official told The Suffolk Times.

Sidewalks, or the lack of them, were another point of contention. All four wished for “a more walkable village.”

“Just having the sidewalks on one side of the street is okay for one side of the street, but the other side is screwed,” said Mr. McShane. “There are no sidewalks, and it’s a challenge. It’s not a luxury; it’s a necessity.”

Highway Superintendent Dan Goodwin said it’s difficult to add sidewalks with the current budget. He said the budget for sidewalks is more geared toward repair and replacement of existing sidewalks rather than expansion of the network.

Terry McShane said more sidewalks would make a big difference to community members. (Credit: Brendan Carpenter)

There was also plenty of positive talk about the North Fork communities their businesses serve.

“I really love our clientele,” said Ms. LaScala. “What I realized about myself is, I’m not a city person. I’ve been in a city atmosphere. This feeds my soul out here.”

To Ms. Iannone, one satisfying aspect of her job Is teaching young employees the skills they need to be successful. Many of her workers are in high school or are back from college.

She used to be where they are: a new face to the restaurant game who eventually worked her way to the top.

“It’s really rewarding, seeing the growth of my crew, and the skills that they take with them in whatever job they have,” said Ms. Iannone.

Carolyn Iannone loves to help her young workers learn skills to carry into the future. (Credit: Brendan Carpenter

Mr. Martignetti used to be a restaurateur in the city, but would sell a lot of North Fork-specific products. After visiting out here, he decided to move. Now, he loves to be able to look around his spot and see the fisherman who dropped off the blackfish of the day. To him, it makes a difference.

“It’s amazing to talk about that and feel a real connection, not just lip service of, ‘Oh, we’re farm-to-table,'” he said. “Every restaurant in America says farm-to-table nowadays, but when your chef’s coming in with carrots with dirt on them in the morning, and your oyster farmer is running late and decides to have a beer after he drops off the oysters, it’s awesome.”

They also shared some inspiration with those in the audience, highlighting the difficult times they overcame.

Ms. LaScala said Hurricane Sandy really threw a wrench into things for her. She had two locations at the time and operated out of both for six months. The limited income after the hurricane really made things difficult. Along with the normal ebbs and flows of business, she’s seen it all.

Danielle LaScala spoke very highly of how much her clientele means to her. (Credit: Brendan Carpenter)

“I’ve ridden that wave, and I’ve made so many changes between what we sell and how we do it,” she said.

Mr. Martignetti has been building on the North Fork for six years, but is new as a business owner. Trying to stay open during the lean months is new for him.

“But if you’re staying open for your community and your team, you’re giving something and they’ll give you something back,” he said.