Mattituck BOCES carpentry students build confidence through hands-on work

Adam Tesoro helping his students with a project. (Credit: Nick Mongiovi)

For weeks, the students of the Eastern Suffolk BOCES carpentry program at Mattituck High School worked side by side, turning loose pieces of plywood into a standing shed.

They laughed through the mistakes, figuring out the right measurements through trial and error.

By the time the project was finished, seniors Scott Edgett, Colin Kruk and Glenn Heidtmann had built more than a shed. They had built confidence and a clearer sense of who they wanted to become.

They also built lifelong friendships.

“Probably the camaraderie,” Glenn told The Suffolk Times when asked what he’ll remember most 10 years from now. “We’d always have problems, work together to fix them, and be in our world working on projects and having fun.”

The carpentry program was launched by instructor Adam Tesoro — Mr. A to his students — two years ago with just five students. This year, there are eight. The class is expected to grow to 13 or 14 students next year, according to Mr. Tesoro.

The rules of the class start with KPF, an acronym Mr. Tesoro instills from the outset: Knowledge, Power and Freedom. Then comes RDIH — Respect, Dignity, Integrity and Honesty.

“The idea is that knowledge gives power,” he said. “When you know your craft and put in the hard work to learn, people listen to you and respect you. That power can lead to promotions and opportunities, and eventually that gives you freedom to do things you love and build a successful life.”

Scott is among the students who took those lessons to heart.

The 250th anniversary signs created by the 2025-2026 Eastern Suffolk BOCES program. (Credit:Nick Mongiovi)

“This means everything to me,” said the teen, who has gained responsibility as Mr. Tesoro’s assistant. “This class really helped me find who I am as a human being. When I came in here, I was disrespectful and rude. Through Mr. A and his rules, it really formed who I am today. I’m not really a traditional school guy, so the hands-on work, going outside and working together with the other kids — that’s what made this class special for me.”

The no-nonsense instructor is tough on his students. It takes some of them a while to understand why.

But once they do, they also realize he is one of their biggest supporters — the kind of teacher who checks in after graduation and answers the phone when they need help.

“He’s a very good teacher,” Colin said. “He definitely does care about his students and he’s very passionate about the work he does here.”

Scott echoed his classmate.

“If I have any questions out of school, I’ll call him,” he said. “If I’m struggling at work and my dad’s not around, I’ll call him and he’ll drive the 30 minutes to come help me. He’s reliable. He cares about us and about the future generation.”

Mr. Tesoro described his class with a metaphor.

“When they first came to me, I noticed everybody was separate, alone in their own heads, like a hand, each finger being of different size and skill,” he said. “It was wonderful when they all came together with a fist.”

The program includes students from Mattituck, Southold and Greenport with different backgrounds and different levels of experience. Some arrived without knowing how to swing a hammer, but with dedication and work ethic, they’re now building sheds, signs and other projects with their own hands.

That teamwork is visible on the front lawn of the school, where signs marking America’s 250th anniversary sit surrounded by American flags. The students built them together, and the red, white and blue numbers were installed last week ahead of Memorial Day festivities.

“The principal asked us to make them a sign for America’s 250th anniversary,” Scott said. “Mr. A and me painted all of them, added the stars and put all the flag poles surrounding the sign. It was awesome.”

1 | 3 Previous Arrow Next Arrow Adam Tesoro helping his students with a project. (Credit: Nick Mongiovi) The location where the Eastern Suffolk BOCES program will burry the time capsule. It won’t be opened until 2051. Photo by Nick Mongiovi The inside of the time capsule made by the 2025-2026 Eastern Suffolk BOCES program at Mattituck Jr./Sr. High School. Photo by Nick Mongiovi

Mr. Tesoro said the project gave the students a chance to take part in something larger than their own classroom.

“I think being involved in the 250th anniversary of America was great for all of us, not just the carpentry class, but for our community in its entirety,” he said. “Being part of something greater than ourselves is the greatest gift of all.”

Becoming a carpenter was instrumental in shaping Mr. Tesoro’s life. When he was younger, he said, he was heading down the wrong path before finding work on a construction site. Someone there took the time to teach him. The lessons stuck.

“When I look at these students, I see a lot of myself in them,” he said.

With graduation just weeks away, the class has built one more project together: a time capsule. The students filled it with letters to their future selves, pictures with friends, medals they’ve earned and current newspaper headlines.

Mr. Tesoro expects the craftsmanship to hold up when it is opened in 2051.

“I love watching students figure things out,” he said. “Seeing that moment where something finally clicks for them — that’s the best part. Whether they become carpenters or not, if they leave here with confidence, discipline and the KPF mindset, then the program did its job.”