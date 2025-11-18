North Fork committee explores bringing YMCA to Southold

Rod Grozier, president of YMCA partner Gro Dev, spoke to more than 70 Southold stakeholders about benefits a local YMCA could bring to the North Fork. (Credit: Nicole Wagner)

The North Fork YMCA committee is gauging community interest in building a facility in Southold, a project that could cost tens of millions of dollars to build and sustain.

About 75 residents attended an exploratory meeting Friday, Nov. 14, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Greenport to discuss what services a local YMCA could provide.

Community members listed needs ranging from after-school care and wellness spaces to continued learning opportunities, cooking classes, mentoring and swimming programs for local youth, seniors and the Latino community.

Local organizations like CAST, area civic associations, the town’s recreation department and youth bureau, libraries, places of worship and school districts already serve many community needs. However, YMCA capital planning consultant Linda Schrieber said the proposed Y could serve as a “third space” for people to connect outside of home, work and school.

“It’s where you go to build community, refresh your spirit, spend time to reconnect with other humans and have a conversation but not with your thumbs on your own phone,” Ms. Schrieber said.

Local stakeholders brainstorm ways a Y could serve the North Fork. (Credit: Nicole Wagner)

Community members talked amongst themselves about what local issues a YMCA could serve. (Credit: Nicole Wagner)

Critical social needs identified by one group were affordability, multigenerational gathering spaces and a communal facility. (Credit: Nicole Wagner)

How best to serve all age groups of the North Fork was discussed at length. (Credit: Nicole Wagner)

Residents and YMCA representatives all created lists of how a Y could serve the North Fork. (Credit: Nicole Wagner)

A local YMCA wouldn’t look to compete with existing community organization, but instead work with them to best serve the area, Ms. Schrieber added.

“When we offer programs, we never duplicate services that are here in effect,” she said. “We don’t drain resources. So, if you have a library and you’re doing great teen Saturday programs, we’re not going to compete with you.”

Greenport School District Superintendent Beth Doyle expressed support for a YMCA and noted the importance of engaging with different demographic groups in planning for a local Y. Reelected Town Councilman Brian Mealy echoed the sentiment, urging the YMCA planning team to host meetings at times when workers can attend.

Organizers agreed that more community input would be necessary moving forward, and that Friday’s forum was a preliminary step to weigh interest locally.

Ms. Schrieber and Rod Grozier, president of YMCA partner Gro Dev, spoke to the importance of philanthropic fundraising and public-private partnerships to finance a Y. Gro Dev is a New York-based development, design and management firm.

“There has to be money to build it and there has to be money to sustain it,” Ms. Schrieber said.

Southold Town Youth Bureau director Heather Huerta encouraged those with the means to get involved in funding a YMCA to support the community at large.

The committee plans to hold additional meetings. A proposal for building another Y in Riverhead would have no impact on the decision to move forward in Southold, officials said.

“We are hoping to build upon the momentum … felt in the room today and spread the word to the greater community,” said Wyndy Sloan, North Fork YMCA committee co-chair.

For more information about the Long Island YMCA, visit ymcali.org.