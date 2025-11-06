Southold property taxes to rise 2.17% in 2026 budget

Southold’s $64.14 million 2026 budget was unanimously approved by the Town Board Nov. 5. (Photo credit: Nicole Wagner)

Southold homeowners will see their property taxes tick up next year after the Town Board unanimously approved a $64.14 million budget Wednesday.

The budget raises the property tax rate 2.17% and increases the tax levy 2.94%, bringing in $44.9 million. The board trimmed the levy increase from a tentative 3.08%.

Outgoing Councilman and County Legislator-elect Greg Doroski lauded the six-member board’s effort, citing rising health insurance costs, high pension expenses and general inflation pressures. Pointing to Riverhead’s proposed 7.74% tax levy increase for 2026, Mr. Doroski said the board should be “proud of this budget.”

The town tax rate will rise $8.11 — from $373.89 to $382 — per $1,000 of assessed value, according to Board of Assessors Chairman Kevin Webster. For a homeowner with a $7,000 assessment, the comparison used last year, that means roughly $57 more per year, bringing town taxes to about $2,674 in 2026, Mr. Webster said.

The town currently employs 237 full-time and 84 part-time workers. Employee benefits remain a major expense at $16.3 million for 2026, up about $1.1 million. Public safety costs rose $477,000 to $12.9 million, while programs for the aging climbed roughly $62,000 to $1.7 million.

The highway department will receive $8.5 million, including $1.9 million for paving, $250,000 for sidewalk replacements and $250,000 for drainage projects. That’s down about $285,000 from last year’s $8.78 million figure.

Supervisor Al Krupski highlighted the town’s $250,000 allocation to stormwater projects at Wednesday’s meeting.

“The town has a very good history of properly funding stormwater improvements so we can go swimming all summer long and so people can raise shellfish in our surface waters, bays, creeks and sound all year long,” he said, noting the funding helps recharge the aquifer.

The Solid Waste Management District budget will rise by about $196,000 to nearly $5.1 million, including roughly $110,000 tied to higher refuse and disposal costs.

Laurel resident David Levy, the sole resident to comment publicly at the Nov. 5 budget hearing, raised concerns about using reserve funds and spending beyond revenue.

“You can’t keep spending more than you’re taking in,” he said, though he acknowledged many governments face similar budget challenges.

Mr. Krupski noted that while few residents spoke at the hearing, the public engages with the budget process throughout the year.

“They make a lot of comments about the way services are delivered all year, and that in itself is also very helpful,” he said.

Southold’s 2026 budget gives all elected officials a 2% pay raise, after not receiving a bump last year. The increases range from $514 to $2,539, depending on their position. Trustees would see the lower end of that scale, while the supervisor would see the higher end. Overall, the salary increases add $24,525 to the payroll for the town’s 19 elected officials.

Residents seeking to calculate the assessed value of their property should contact the Southold Board of Assessors at 631-765-1937.