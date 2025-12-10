Barbara Koch, ‘a force of nature,’ dies at 83

Barbara Koch, of Southold, died Nov. 29 at age 83. She was a longtime volunteer with Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital’s auxiliary. (Credit: Courtesy Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital)

Every Maritime Festival, Barbara Koch would slip on her pink Dream Green vest and walk the Greenport docks selling raffle tickets for Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital. She’d come back to the tent, grab a sandwich, and head right back out.

By the time she died Saturday, Nov. 29, at 83, the Southold resident had logged more than 8,000 volunteer hours at the hospital — a milestone only a handful have reached.

“Barbara was a force of nature. I’ve never, in my over 20 years of development, met anyone who had a spirit that she had to raise awareness and the necessary funds to keep this hospital going,” said Linda Sweeney, the vice president of foundation/external affairs at SBELIH. “There was nothing she would not do for us.”

Ms. Koch was born in Jackson Heights, Queens, on May 11, 1942. She had a twin sister, Paula, and a brother, Johny Chizzini, who predeceased her.

She and her family moved to Southold in 1950. Ms. Koch graduated from Southold High School in 1960 and then went on to attend Wilfred Academy Beauty School. She married the love of her life, George Koch, on Jan. 11, 1969, at All Saints Church in Manhattan. The two had four daughters together: Krista, Libby, Georgeann and Andrea.

The family spent four years in Bayside, Queens, before moving back to Southold in 1973.

After returning to the North Fork, Ms. Koch made her mark. She got behind the wheel as a bus driver while her kids were in school and worked as a beautician at Village Hair Studio in Southold. For almost three years in her 20s, she was also a hairdresser on cruise ships.

She volunteered at many groups, including Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Greenport, Southold American Legion Post 803 Auxiliary and Southold School Board. She also belonged to the Island’s End Golf Course, where she served on the board, and spent time at the Orient Yacht Club.

Additionally, she was a longtime member of the Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital Auxiliary. Shortly after joining, she began acting on the executive board and as co-chair of the group’s western branch. She was also the membership/special events chair.

Ms. Koch, right, spent nearly two decades with the auxiliary. (Credit: Courtesy Eastern Long Island Hospital)

“Barbara was a regular volunteer on Fridays, and did that every Friday, pretty much, for the last 16 years,” auxiliary president Helene Fall said of Ms. Koch’s devotion to the group’s Opportunity Shop. “Barbara was one of our biggest cheerleaders and was always looking to help us increase our volunteers. I’ve known Barbara my whole time here in the auxiliary, which is 14 years, so I cannot imagine a world without her in it.”

Ms. Koch did a lot for the auxiliary and the hospital. An avid golfer, she helped put together events like the annual Ladies Day on the Links fundraiser, and the group’s fashion show, which they held for several years. She was always brainstorming new things the auxiliary could do to engage the community, better serve the community and always have fun.

The hospital holds its “Dream Green Extravaganza” fundraiser and giveaway during the Maritime Festival each year. Ms. Fall and Ms. Sweeney vividly remember days when Ms. Koch would put on her pink Dream Green vest and get to work.

Ms. Koch and her sister would always buy the last two tickets. She even rode in the Maritime Festival.

Ms. Sweeney also remembers how excited Ms. Koch was when her family came to visit. She’d drop everything to make sure she had anything and everything they could want.

“She couldn’t wait for her grandchildren to come and visit,” said Ms. Sweeney. She would make “all the favorite recipes for the kids and her and her sister. I don’t have a sister, and I’m envious of the love they had for one another.”

Ms. Koch’s name, bottom right, joined the small list of volunteers who have donated at least 8,000 hours of their time. (Credit: Brendan Carpenter photo)

Through the end of last year, Ms. Koch reached a feat that few have with the auxiliary: 8,000 hours of dedicated service. She was honored and her name was placed on a plaque in the hospital, joining others who have donated that much time.

“She was a loving mother, a loving sister … and a loving friend,” Ms. Fall said. “She was the light in the room. Our hearts go out to her family, but we lift them up in our prayers and our always good thoughts of Barbara.”

Ms. Koch is survived by her husband, George; her children: Krista Koch (Walsh Rivera) of South Carolina, Libby Koch of Greenport, Georgeann Craig (Patrick) of Colorado, and Andrea Leonard (Dave) of California; her grandchildren, Andrew Leonard and Brandon Leonard; her sister, Paula Thorp of East Marion; and her sister-in-law, Bonnie Chizzini of Florida.

The family welcomed visitors Friday, Dec. 5, from 4 to 8 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. Funeral services took place Saturday, Dec. 6, at 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Greenport.

In place of flowers, donations to the Eastern Long Island Hospital Auxiliary or the American Legion Griswold Terry Glover Post 803 Auxiliary are appreciated.