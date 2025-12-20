Blotter: Southold man reports losing $22K in cash

Southold Town police responded to the following incidents between Dec. 6 and Dec. 15:

On Dec. 8, a Southold man reported to police that $22,000 in cash, which had been placed in a bedroom closet on Oct. 20, had turned up missing. He stated that he had been in residence the entire time but is unsure who could have stolen it. The only other people reported present in the residence since October were the caller’s partner and the cleaning lady.

On Dec. 6, Southold officers arrested 32-year-old Ellen “Bunni” Buglione in Riverhead following a longterm larceny investigation involving claims that she had allegedly stolen funds from Ellen’s on Front restaurant in Greenport, where she had previously been employed.

An 85-year-old woman reported a scam to police on Dec. 8, stating that she’d been called by someone claiming to be from “Apple support” who convinced her to purchase $500 in Apple gift cards and give them the barcode information. After complying, she was told by the same person to go to CVS and purchase more gift cards. When she did so, an employee at the Mattituck CVS recognized the situation as a scam and advised the victim to call police.

A resident of a Greenport apartment complex called police Dec. 10 to report observing subjects entering a unit through a window. Responding officers found two subjects inside the residence who were arrested and taken to police headquarters for processing on alleged trespass charges. Gabriella Pope of Greenport, 28, was released on an appearance ticket. Stanley Lawrence of Greenport, 57, was held for morning arraignment due to his warrant history.

Police were called to the King Kullen parking lot in Cutchogue Dec. 10 on anonymous report of a woman passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle. The woman, who “appeared to be in an altered mental status,” told officers that she fell asleep. Officers saw no evidence of alcohol or drug impairment and when Cutchogue fire department responded, the woman refused medical treatment. Her husband, contacted by phone, said she suffered from a disorder and often doesn’t sleep for days, then falls asleep randomly. Due to the nature of the situation, the vehicle was secured and the woman was escorted home.

The captain of a North Ferry vessel called police Dec. 11 to report an “unwanted subject” in the Greenport terminal bathroom. Upon arrival, police knocked on the door and an undomiciled 41-year-old man who was known to them exited the bathroom. Dispatch confirmed that the subject, Ramon Rodriguez, had been served previously with a notice of trespass at the location and the boat captain requested his arrest for this incident. He was processed at police headquarters and then transported to our Redeemer Lutheran Church for shelter.

Police responded Dec. 11 to a report of a vehicle failing to maintain its lane while eastbound on Route 25 at Bridge Lane in Cutchogue. They located a vehicle parked in the travel lane and spoke with the driver, Meyling Contreras of Greenport, 41, whose eyes were reportedly glassy and bloodshot and whose breath smelled of an alcoholic beverage. She performed poorly on standard field sobriety tests and a roadside PBT, was arrested for alleged DWI and transported to headquarters, where, after refusing to submit to a breath test, she was fingerprinted and held.

Another arrest for alleged DWI occurred Dec. 11 at Chapel Lane and Route 48 in Greenport, where police responded to a vehicle that had collided with a tree. Officers found the driver, Karla Hernandez of Greenport, 30, standing outside the running vehicle. She was reportedly “hysteric and uncooperative” and stated, “I crashed the car.” Greenport Fire Department responded but Ms. Hernandez reported no injury. She was observed to have bloodshot glassy eyes, be unsteady on her feet and have the smell of an alcoholic beverage on her breath, but refused all standardized field sobriety tests. Officers arrested her, impounded her vehicle and transported her to headquarters for processing.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.