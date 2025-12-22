Man arrested after MTA police raid Greenport home

Metropolitan Transportation Authority police were seen executing a search warrant at a Greenport residence Monday, Dec. 22 around 10 a.m. (Jeremy Garretson photo)

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority Police Department arrested a man after descending on a Greenport residence to execute a search warrant Monday, Dec. 22, officials said.

The operation at a Main Street home, located across the street from First Baptist Church of Greenport, brought K9 units and the department’s Emergency Service Unit to the scene at about 10 a.m.

MTAPD is the lead investigator in the case, according to the department. Southold Police Chief Steven Grattan told The Suffolk Times that Southold police were on standby to assist with traffic control in the area.

The MTAPD and Chief Grattan did not provide details about who was arrested or what charges were filed.

“It’s very early stages of the investigation,” an MTAPD spokesperson said.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority Police seen on Main Road in Greenport. (Jeremy Garretson photo)

The MTAPD patrols the Long Island Railroad, Metro-North, Staten Island Railway and select New York City subway stations throughout the mass transit system, according to its website.

It began in 1998 when the LIRR and Metro-North Railroad police departments consolidated. The Staten Island Railway Police Department merged with the MTAPD in 2005.

The department received accreditation status from the New York State Department of Criminal Justice Services-Accreditation Council in 2016.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.