Real Estate Transfers: Dec. 11, 2025
Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Oct. 3, 2025.
Cutchogue (11935)
- Ronald & Susan Smith to Jack & Nora Mueger, 2100 Duck Pond Road (1000-83-4-3) (R) $1,050,000
- Bennie Pawluczyk to NoFo REO LLC, 3000 Pequash Avenue (1000-103-13-24) (R) $725,000
East Marion (11939)
- Samuel Cooper & Noushin Najafi to Christopher & Sarah LaMoreaux, 2400 Bay Avenue (1000-31-16-8) (R) $1,325,000
Greenport (11944)
- Royal & Alison Tuthill to Meghan McDermott, 675 Champlin Place (1000-34-3-30) (R) $2,200,000
- Estate of Patricia Pincus to Lukas Pellizzi, 520 Fourth Street (1001-6-2-16.001) (R) $890,000
Mattituck (11952)
- Joseph Casarona to Kristine Gonzalez, 18600 Main Road (1000-115-6-3) (R) $856,000
- Roberta Alifano to Gregory Olsen, 1500 Grand Avenue (1000-107-3-13) (R) $650,000
Riverhead (11901)
- Christopher Seger LLC to Robert & Paula Whitman, 188 Phillips Lane (600-45-2-3.005) (R) $2,225,000
- Tadeusz Babicz to Patuna LLC, 389 Sweezy Avenue (600-123-4-33) (R) $1,300,000
- Pamela Miles to Oakland Drive LLC, 50 Oakland Drive West (600-65-3-5) (R) $500,000
Shelter Island (11964)
- John Sieni to Hugh & Eileen Caulfield, 23C West Neck Road (700-14-3-75.010) (R) $1,675,000
Shelter Island Heights (11965)
- Victoria Weickert to Virginia Weickert & Marc Rocco, 9 Tims Trail (700-18-1-5) (R) $634,298
- Neal Sliker to Leslie & Robert LaRocca, 6 Southwick Lane (700-8-2-18) (R) $521,667
Southold (11971)
- 94 Post Lane LLC to Timothy & Utaukwa Allen, 1750 Mount Beulah Avenue (1000-51-3-2.010) (R) $3,850,000
- Catherine & Timothy Murphy & Maureen & Patrick Murphy to Stephanie & Randy Klopfleisch, 205 Pine Avenue (1000-77-2-29) (R) $1,205,000
- Patricia Booth Trust to Mount Beulah LLC, 195 Mount Beulah Avenue (1000-51-2-8.004) (V) $791,000
- Emily Schachter to Sea Coast CH Inc, 1700 Smith Drive North (1000-76-2-37.002) (V) $450,000
Wading River (11792)
- Daniel & Kathleen Parnell to Richard & Renee Jones, 187 Fairway Drive (600-57-3-32) (R) $817,500
- Christie & Frederick Forster to Alexander Chervenak, 20 Locust Road (600-27-3-59) (R) $520,000
(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)