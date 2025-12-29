Year in Review: Area fire departments answered the call

Jamesport Fire Department responds to a multi-vehicle crash on Sound Ave. Thursday afternoon. (Credit: Nicole Wagner)

Local fire departments were busy all year on calls within their districts and also responding as mutual aid to several major fires that occurred in 2025.

(Credit: Courtesy photo)

The most recent call was to a massive blaze at the historic Wells Farm in Northville on Wednesday, Nov. 12, that sent three people to the hospital with smoke inhalation, including two granddaughters of the farm’s owner. The fire also killed several animals.

More than 50 firefighters from Mattituck, Cutchogue, Riverhead, Jamesport, Flanders, Wading River, Hampton Bays and Eastport responded to the inferno, which closed traffic along Sound Avenue between Church Lane and West Lane for several hours. It took all of them two hours to gain control of the blaze.

A two-story home on Middle Road in Calverton was engulfed in flames around 3:41 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 8. (Credit: courtesy photo)

At the beginning of August, firefighters arrived to an early morning blaze at 1535 Middle Road in Calverton. It had engulfed the two-story residence, and the first arriving fire chiefs immediately requested mutual aid from neighboring departments, including Jamesport, Manorville and Wading River, according to a news release.

Three residents of the home were transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries and the flames were under control by a little after 5 a.m.

A fire broke out at the Crown Recycling Facility in Calverton on June 4. (Credit: courtesy)

A multiple-building fire broke out around 2 a.m. Wednesday, June 4, at the Crown Recycling Facility at 472 Youngs Ave. in Calverton. As of 1 p.m. the blaze had been almost fully contained and cleanup of the site had begun. All four structures on the property were destroyed, fire department officials confirmed.

Due to the asbestos and other chemicals processed at the facility, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation preformed an on-site contamination investigation.

Nearly 250 responders showed up to the scene, from 35 different agencies, including 26 fire departments, EMS personnel and volunteer ambulances from Southold, Jamesport, Flanders, Wading River and Manorville, and engine and ladder trucks from North Fork fire departments including Mattituck, Cutchogue and Greenport.

(Credit: Daniel Franc footage/ Angela Colangelo edit)

More than 80 Long Island fire departments, including from Greenport, Orient, Shelter Island, Cutchogue and Riverhead responded to massive brush fires, which blazed through the pine barrens between Center Moriches and Westhampton Beach in March.

Strong winds and damage from the southern pine beetle contributed to the speed and extent of the spread, officials said. According to a report from the Suffolk County Police, residents of a home in Manorville were attempting to build a fire in their backyard to make s’mores when it got out of control and sparked a string of wildfires driven by high winds and dry conditions.

Original reporting by Ana Borruto, Amanda Olsen, Nicole Wagner and Brendan Carpenter