2025 People of the Year awards ceremony: in their words

The Suffolk Times’ 2025 People of the Year were honored at a ceremony Wednesday evening at the Riverhead Fire Department. Surrounded by friends and family, the honorees expressed heartfelt appreciation and thanked the many people who helped them along the way.

The editorial team, which selects the recipients each year, was proud to present the awards — now entering their third decade — and spend time with so many people who make the North Fork a wonderful place to live and work.

Photos by Ana Borruto; videos by Nicole Wagner

2025 Community Leader of The Year: Faith Welch In a community with few young people in leadership roles, Faith Welch stands out. The Greenport High School senior has become a powerful advocate on issues from racial justice to preservation funding — and people listen when she speaks. For her advocacy and unwavering spirit, Faith Welch is The Suffolk Times’ 2025 Community Leader of The Year.



2025 Sports Person of the Year: Aaron Hubbard Although Aaron Hubbard was at a loss for words, he was all smiles while receiving his award. He has already proven you don’t have to win a championship to be a champion and make a lasting impact on your community. The Greenport High School senior is a shining example of what someone can accomplish while overcoming serious obstacles, and therefore the Suffolk Times’ 2025 Sports Person of the Year.

2025 Educator of the Year: James Stahl For more than three decades, James Stahl has been a mainstay in the Southold Union Free School District. To colleagues, he’s been inspirational. To students, he’s been a mentor. For his 31 years of mentoring students, encouraging them to be all they can be and striving to make the community a better place for everyone, James Stahl is The Suffolk Times’ 2025 Educator of the Year.

2025 Public Servant of the Year: Tim Abrams A lot of happenings in government are never seen and never celebrated — they take place behind the scenes, and much of the public sees only the final product. Tim Abrams did a significant amount of that work during his two decades with Southold Town before his retirement on Nov. 1, 2025. For that work and his dedication to the community, Tim Abrams is The Suffolk Times’ 2025 Public Servant of the Year.

2025 Business of the Year: Port of Egypt Marine

Port of Egypt Marine has become synonymous with North Fork philanthropy — supporting individuals in need, Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital and local nonprofits throughout its eight decades in Southold. For their philanthropic endeavors and constant presence in the community for the past 80 years, Port of Egypt Marine is The Suffolk Times’ 2025 Business of the Year.

2025 Person of the Year: Harry Lewis Finding joy in life is something lifelong Greenporter Harry Lewis excels at. His positivity is infectious — impossible to miss when spending time with him. His can-do attitude, self-advocacy, motivation and gracious nature propel him through life. For his years of service as Greenport’s de facto ambassador and his ever-present optimism and authenticity, Harry Lewis is The Suffolk Times’ 2025 Person of the Year.



