Year in Review: PBMC celebrates wins on wins

Peconic Bay Medical Center is beating to the drum of a new cardiac milestone in Riverhead recently performed its 100th CardioMEMS implant. (Credit: Courtesy Peconic Bay Medical Center)

The moves and shakes that happened at Peconic Bay Medical Center this year include several awards, a host of new specialized care rooms and centers, a couple of milestones and one worker picket line.

Peconic Bay Medical Center was recently named as one of 11 Long Island hospitals to earn an ‘A’ rating. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister/file)

The hospital received an “A” grade for patient safety. It is one of just 11 on Long Island to get top marks in a national ranking of thousands of healthcare providers.

The grade was awarded by The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, which assigns grades to nearly 3,000 general hospitals nationwide based on over 30 national performance measures. The “A” grade represents the highest standard for patient safety.

The hospital was also nationally recognized by the American Heart Association for its leadership and dedication in improving stroke care on Long Island’s East End when it received the 2025 Get With The Guidelines Stroke Gold Plus Award, as well as additional honors on the Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll.

The cosmetic upgrades to an old PBMC trauma room bring the comforts of home into a medical setting, where children can feel safe, calm and cared for (courtesy photo).

Hospital emergency rooms can be a little chaotic at times, and for children seeking treatment, entering this environment may heighten their fears and anxiety.

Unveiled this year was its newest dedicated pediatric room within its emergency department, where children now have a stress-free space to receive the care they need.

PBMC hosted a ceremonial wall-breaking to mark the start of construction on its new state-of-the-art Neurosciences Center, made possible by a transformative $5 million donation by the Harnisch family (Credit: Ana Borruto).

The medical center also broke down barriers to neurological care on the East End of Long Island, celebrating this achievement May 12 with a symbolic “wall-breaking” to mark the start of construction of the hospital’s new Bill and Ruth Ann Harnisch Neurosciences Center.

Thanks to last year’s $5 million donation made by Mr. and Ms. Harnisch of Southampton, PBMC is on its way to building Suffolk County’s first dedicated, state-of-the-art neuroscience center, equipped with the latest diagnostic and therapeutic technologies.

Two hospital milestones for 2025 included announcing that its Robert Entenmann Catheterization Lab Unit at the Kanas Regional Heart Center had successfully performed its 100th CardioMEMS implant and the unveiling of the new ‘Team Veterans’ wall on Veterans Day.

At the beginning of the year, nearly 600 caregivers at PBMC had been fighting for a fair contract since October 2024. After months of working under an expired agreement, dozens of those employees picketed outside the Riverhead hospital to make their demands known to Northwell Health and the community they care for.

Original reporting by Ana Borruto and Brendan Carpenter