Editorial: Hello sunshine!

After weeks of brutal cold and record snowfall blanketing the North Fork, the burst of warmth to start the week invigorated the soul.

Winter’s icy grip refused to loosen. Snow piled high. The cold lingered. And the bays — normally alive with the slow winter rhythm of tides — froze over.

For North Fork oyster growers, the deep freeze devastated an industry that depends on those waters remaining open and moving. Peconic Bay’s cool waters are what give local shellfish their prized flavor. Instead, the prolonged cold spell locked the bay into a destructive ice pack that tore docks apart, dragged buoys across the bay and ripped oyster farming gear loose from its anchors.

The area’s acclaimed oyster farmers suffered staggering losses. Preliminary estimates from the Long Island Oyster Growers Association suggest at least 30% of oyster inventory may be lost, not counting the cost of repairing or replacing damaged equipment. Because oysters take two or three years to reach market size, the ripple effects could stretch well beyond this summer.

There was also considerable land-based damage this winter. Pipes burst in homes and businesses, including at Southold Town Hall, where a rupture sent part of the meeting room ceiling crashing down and forced Town Board and Justice Court meetings to relocate temporarily.

Municipal crews spent weeks battling frozen infrastructure and relentless snowfall. When the Blizzard of 2026 dumped more than two feet of snow across parts of the North Fork in late February, highway departments in both Southold and Riverhead had already reached their winter salt budgets. Southold transferred an additional $80,000 from reserves just to keep roads treated.

What looked picturesque from a distance was, for many residents and local businesses, an expensive and exhausting winter.

The only people celebrating the bone-numbing cold were plumbers, heating companies and ice boaters. The latter dusted off their sails for the first time in more than a decade to soar across the frozen creeks.

Then came this week.

The mercury climbed into the 70s — a welcome, if perhaps brief, taste of spring. Somehow, snow is back in the forecast for the end of the week.

Nonetheless, the sun is hanging a little higher and setting a little later each evening. Bagpipes are tuning up for St. Patrick’s Day parades from Jamesport to Greenport. Seasonal restaurants like The Hellenic are reopening. Storefronts that sat quiet in January are coming back to life.

Soon enough, the familiar rhythm of the North Fork’s busy season will return. Boats will fill the harbors. Farm stands will brim with their bounty. The love-hate relationship with visitors and second-home owners will return.

For now, though, we can simply enjoy the warmth. In a time when so much divides us — locally, nationally and globally — one thing almost everyone can agree on is the simple comfort of a little sunshine.

At least until the complaints begin about how hot it is.

That’s human nature.