Monster storm barreling toward North Fork may dump up to foot of snow

Snowfalls could add up to over 12 inches from Sunday to Monday. (Credit: National Weather Service)

The North Fork is bracing for its worst snowstorm in more than four years, with up to a foot of snow expected to fall from early Sunday morning through Monday morning.

The National Weather Service issued three advisories for the region on Thursday — including a winter storm watch for all of Suffolk County — warning of hazardous travel conditions, potential power outages and near-whiteout conditions.

Forecasters predict between six and 12 inches of accumulation, with snow expected to develop early Sunday morning and become moderate to heavy by Sunday afternoon.

“Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Visibilities may drop below one-quarter mile in heavy snow,” the advisory reads.

The heaviest snowfall is forecast for Sunday night into Monday morning.

The wintry blast is expected to arrive Friday night, sending temperatures plummeting into the single digits. Saturday’s high will reach only the mid-teens.

Suffolk County sent out a weather advisory Thursday at 12:45 p.m. for late Saturday night through Monday afternoon. Southold Town’s Office of Emergency Management will have a meeting on Friday morning to discuss preparedness plans for the storm.

Credit: National Weather Service

Highway Superintendent Dan Goodwin said the department has been preparing since Monday. He said some of the larger snow removal equipment and trucks haven’t been used since the Blizzard of 2022 — when about two feet of snow blanketed the East End. As a result, the department has been double-checking the plow blades on trucks and performing other routine maintenance on the plow trucks that have been used this winter.

He said they have also been mending snow fences and pruning trees as a precaution. Mr. Goodwin urges residents to stay off the roads and to make sure no personal items are in the road, including garbage cans and basketball hoops, and to have enough supplies to get through the storm.

“Plows indiscriminately move that material to the right-hand shoulder of the road as that snow plow travels down the road, so we need as much room as possible to store that snow in the shoulders,” he said. “Having vehicles and items blocking stuff from being able to get off the road just creates unnecessary obstacles.”

Southold Police Chief Steve Grattan said the department typically increases staffing for such events.

“We’ll start sending out some messaging via social media, just about preparedness and steps that residents can take to be ready and to have a plan,” he said.

Greenport prohibits parking on all streets within the village during a snowfall of two inches or more. All residents are asked to use any of the village’s municipal lots if a driveway is not accessible.

PSEG Long Island said Thursday it has personnel ready to respond to any power outages caused by the storm. While the powdery snow that comes with extreme cold typically does not pose a threat to the electrical system, hazardous driving conditions could result in vehicles colliding with utility poles and damaging equipment.

“While significant snowstorms can disrupt some aspects of everyday life, PSEG Long Island is confident and prepared to respond to any outages it may bring,” said Michael Sullivan, vice president of electric operations at PSEG Long Island.

The utility is encouraging customers to download its mobile app to report outages and receive restoration updates, or to report outages by texting OUT to PSEGLI (773454). Customers can also call PSEG Long Island’s 24-hour electric service number at 800-490-0075.

Superintendents for area schools are expected to make an announcement about any cancellations as early as Friday.

Additionally, the storm could put a damper on Sunday’s plans for the annual North Fork Polar Plunge. Organizers have scheduled a press conference for Friday.