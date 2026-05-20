Voters pass Greenport School District’s 2026-27 budget

Credit: Brendan Carpenter

Greenport voters overwhelmingly passed a school budget Tuesday night that raises taxes by nearly 8% and slashes more than 20 positions.

Just over 72% of voters were in favor of the district’s $26 million spending plan, with 398 voting yes and 153 voting no. The budget required 60% of votes in favor since it pierced the allowable tax cap of 3.04%, carrying a 7.91% tax levy increase.

Passing the budget means the district will be cutting 21 positions, including one administrative role, 10 instructional positions and 10 non-instructional positions. School officials have emphasized that it does, however, keep small class sizes, transportation, educational offerings, music, athletics and extracurricular activities.

Kirsten Droskoski was also re-elected to the school board.

“Thank you to the Greenport community for your support and for participating in tonight’s vote,” said Superintendent Beth Doyle. “We recognize that this budget process involved difficult conversations and significant challenges, and we appreciate the trust placed in the district moving forward.

“This budget allows us to continue supporting our students while taking important steps toward restoring the district’s long-term financial stability. We remain committed to transparency, fiscal responsibility, and providing meaningful opportunities for our students.”

If it failed, there would have been a revote on June 16, bringing deeper cuts to electives and field trips, while eliminating 28 positions.

“I’m sorry that it’s the only budget that’s going up, but I voted for it anyway,” resident Patricia Creedon said after casting her vote. “It’s to support the school district and the kids.”

Fellow resident Judy Roth called the budget “fairly reasonable,” saying the school has “a lot to do to educate kids, and so I voted for it.”

Mattituck-Cutchogue’s $48.3 million budget passed, with 406 voting yes and 150 voting no. The budget brings a 3.19% increase that comes with a 2.63% tax levy bump, staying under the cap.

Patricia Arslanian and Lorraine Warren were re-elected to the school board for three-year terms. Newcomer Suzanne Martinez was elected for a one-year term.

Southold’s $36.8 million budget passed, with 376 voting yes and 92 voting no. The budget carries a tax levy increase of 2.71%, just under the state cap.

School board incumbents Thomas Grattan Jr., Dawn Hagerman and Scott Latham were all re-elected.

Oysterponds’ $5.98 million school budget passed, with 214 yes votes and 38 no votes. The tax levy increase is 4.76% — equal to the district’s tax-cap limit.

Voters also passed both propositions that were presented. The first authorizes up to $89,000 for technology and educational facility projects. Proposition 2 allows up to $46,000 for the purchase of a Kubota 4WD utility vehicle with snow removal and salting capabilities, along with related costs.

School board incumbents Jeffrey Demarest and Janice Caufield were both re-elected to three-year terms. Newcomer Nicole Garret won a two-year term, filling Erin Johnson’s vacated seat following her resignation last year.