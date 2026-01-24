Driver escapes injury after SUV crashes into Mattituck home
A driver in a Toyota RAV4 barreled off Sound Avenue in Mattituck Monday night and slammed into a house, causing heavy damage to the home but walking away from the crash.
Dramatic photos released by the Mattituck Fire Department show the SUV wedged against a doorway of the yellow-shingled home following the crash, which happened around 7:45 p.m.
The vehicle’s airbags deployed in the front and back, according to other photos. One from inside the home showed the SUV visible through a shattered window, the interior walls and ceilings cracked.
The unidentified driver got out of the car and remained at the scene before firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported.
The severity of the damage to the home led firefighters to call the Southold Town fire marshal and a building inspector to determine whether it is safe to occupy.
It was unclear whether anyone was home at the time of the crash.
The cause of the crash was not immediately known.
This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information is available.