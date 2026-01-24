Driver escapes injury after SUV crashes into Mattituck home

Rav 4 is wedged against home after sliding off Sound Avenue in Mattituck on Monday night. (Credit: Mattituck Fire Department photo)

A driver in a Toyota RAV4 barreled off Sound Avenue in Mattituck Monday night and slammed into a house, causing heavy damage to the home but walking away from the crash.

Dramatic photos released by the Mattituck Fire Department show the SUV wedged against a doorway of the yellow-shingled home following the crash, which happened around 7:45 p.m.

Rav 4 slammed into home, missing the front door by inches. (Credit: Mattituck Fire Department photo)

Cracks running up the ceiling are visible after crash, which also broke home’s window. (Credit: Mattituck Fire Department photo)

Firefighters at scene of crash on Monday night. (Credit: Mattituck Fire Department photo)

The vehicle’s airbags deployed in the front and back, according to other photos. One from inside the home showed the SUV visible through a shattered window, the interior walls and ceilings cracked.

The unidentified driver got out of the car and remained at the scene before firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported.

The severity of the damage to the home led firefighters to call the Southold Town fire marshal and a building inspector to determine whether it is safe to occupy.

The SUV’s airbags are deployed following crash. (Credit: Mattituck Fire Department photo)

It was unclear whether anyone was home at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information is available.