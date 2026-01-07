Mexican food returns to the Sterlington Hotel

Casa Amigos Restaurante will host a soft opening at their new location next weekend. (Credit: Elias Martinez)

Over a decade after Mexican restaurant Meson Ole shuttered its 131 Third St., Greenport location, Mexican food is coming back to that very spot.

Casa Amigos Restaurante, formerly serving margaritas, Mexican and Italian cuisine from 110 Front St., Greenport, is set to open doors on Third Street this month.

Goldberg’s Famous Bagels has also inhabited the old Meson Ole location since 2017, following renovations to divide the space.

Casa Amigos will feature a bar, dining room and patio. “We’re excited,” says co-owner Elias Martinez. “We’ve been working on it for the last month.”

The 10-year-old restaurant, operated by partners Martinez and Victor Cruz, closed the doors to the previous location on Dec. 27.

With the larger kitchen at the Third Street location, the pair hopes to bring in more Mexican dishes like chile relleno and other specials while maintaining their mix of offerings.

