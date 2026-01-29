North Fork house of the week and real estate transfers: Jan. 29, 2026
House of the Week:
This property includes two “historic” and “charming” cottages, both insulated for year-round occupancy and located close to town and beaches. One has two bedrooms and 1.5 baths; the second has one bedroom and one bath.
Location: Jamesport
Price: $899,000
Broker: Colony Realty, Jamesport, 631-722-5800
Real Estate Transfers:
Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Nov. 21, 2025.
Aquebogue (11931)
- Gabriel & Lisa Zahralban to Esteban Gonzalez & Jessica Aucapina, 82 Trout Brook Lane (600-112-2-19.003) (R) $759,000
Calverton (11933)
- Estate of Joseph Velazquez to Donald Visek & Jenna Cichy, 141 Jakes Lane (600-99-2-4.011) (R) $695,000
Cutchogue (11935)
- Avelno LLC to Dropping Dimes LLC, 12120 New Suffolk Avenue (1000-116-6-10.002) (R) $11,200,000
- Robert McCaughey to Joseph Salvatore & Kara Czerniecki, 2860 Pine Tree Road (1000-104-2-17) (R) $1,075,000
- Giuseppe T Rosini (Referee) & Joseph Barisic (Defendant) to US Bank, 24635 Main Road (1000-109-1-16) (R) $780,000
- Noel Sheppey & Robert Annabel to Walter Wilm & Jocelyn Suglia, 4633 Stillwater Avenue (1000-137-3-6) (V) $750,000
Greenport (11944)
- Mijan Corp to Lukas Pellizzi, 318 5th Avenue (1001-4-5-15) (R) $1,190,000
- William & Brenda Donahue to Kimberlee Hanson, 312 5th Avenue (1001-4-5-14.001) (R) $875,000
Jamesport (11947)
- Elizabeth Yenetchi & Donald Walter to Windy Holdings LLC, 71 South Railroad Avenue (600-90-1-12.002) (R) $420,000
Mattituck (11952)
- Patrick Thomas to Judd Walencikowski & Sonja Renander, 3445 Wickham Avenue (1000-107-9-10) (R) $999,000
- Rachel King & James Seaman to Rachel King, 255 Woodcliff Drive (1000-107-7-26) (R) $35,000
Riverhead (11901)
- Jorge Solorzano & Cayetana Quintero to Wilbert Muralles & Veronica Duarte, 767 Union Avenue (600-85-2-110) (R) $980,000
- Edward & Susan Forte to Robert & Janis Leonti, 32 Summerfield Lane North (600-45.01-1-32) (R) $635,000
- Martin & Darlene Troge & Tela Troge to Valeriane & Alina Kobiashvili, 914 Parkway Street (600-123-1-9) (R) $575,000
- Judith Hennenlotter to Luis Pineda & Rosa Guazhambo, 627 Roanoke Avenue (600-126-1-52) (R) $535,000
- Dolf Holdings LLC & VR1982 LLC to Cesar Garcia, 553 Raynor Avenue (600-125-1-9) (R) $500,000
- Karl Johanson & Erika Reicherter to AMC Quality Construction LLC, 90 Sunrise Avenue (600-111-3-10) (R) $425,000
Shelter Island (11964)
- Betsy Cornwell to Nicholas Marsh & Marie Bishko, 101 South Midway Road (700-23-2-5) (R) $875,000
- Ana Willumsen to Kristin & Joseph Lavin, 33B South Midway Road (700-19-1-119.003) (R) $790,000
Shelter Island Heights (11965)
- Maria Maggenti to Nicole Bilu, 57 North Menantic Road (700-14-2-80.001) (R) $1,275,000
Southold (11971)
- Marratime Capital V LLC to Alex & Caitlin Heller, 2215 Laurel Avenue (1000-55-6-36.002) (R) $2,400,000
- Michael Singer & June Keenan to Brendan & Allison Galligan, 1710 North Bayview Road Extension (1000-79-6-3.002) (R) $2.250,000
- Scott & Julia Osler to Bryan & Theresa Prosek, 2335 Minnehaha Blvd (1000-87-3-55) (R) $2,150,000
- Conway Family Trust to Christine Tan & Judy Teeven, 6005 Hortons Lane (1000-54-7-21.008) (R) $1,805,000
- Calverton LI Holdings LLC to Maria Melendez & Sandra Avalos, 605 Grove Road (1000-135-3-50) (R) $700,000
- Scott & Julia Osler to Bryan & Theresa Prosek, 2480 Minnehaha Blvd (1000-87-3-57) (V) $600,000
- Russell McCall to Southold Estates LLC, 305 Chardonnay Drive (1000-51-3-4.010) (V) $600,000
(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.) Giuseppe T Rosini (Referee))