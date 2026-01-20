Northwell cuts the ribbon for new women’s health center

Northwell unveiled a new women’s health center in Manorville on Jan. 16. (Credit: Brendan Carpenter photo)

Northwell Health celebrated the opening of its new women’s multispecialty center in Manorville on Friday, Jan. 16.



The new center — located at 496 County Road 111, Building G — is the fourth building within the hospital’s “medical village” complex. It will complement the future Emilie Roy Corey Center for Women and Infants at Peconic Bay Medical Center, which is slated to open in the summer of 2027.



The state-of-the-art facility is part of the Katz Institute for Women’s Health. It is designed to provide comprehensive health services specifically tailored to women’s needs, offering a centralized hub for specialized care on the East End.



The 10,000-square-foot facility features 15 exam rooms, two ultrasound rooms, a procedure room and a lab. Many services are being offered there, including breast surgery, plastic surgery, maternal-fetal medicine, urogynecology, fertility and OB/GYN. About a dozen doctors will be offering care.

The project cost was roughly $5 million. Discussions and talks about the center began in 2020.

“Women are not little men; their clinical needs are different. Their biological needs are different,” said Stacey Rosen, vice president of women’s health and the Katz Institute. “What I see is a large room full of people, all of whom have different roles, who row a crew boat, who dance ballet together and make it look easy. Congratulations, and I’m jealous for everyone who’s working here.”

The new center has 15 exam rooms throughout. (Credit: Brendan Carpenter) Amy Loeb, president of Peconic Bay Medical Center, spoke of the importance of investing in women's health. (Credit: Brendan Carpenter) Joseph Baglio, senior vice president, ambulatory services. (Credit: Brendan Carpenter)

“Over the years, we’ve made a concerted effort to try to coordinate care for women in one center, as opposed to fragmented offices,” Joseph Baglio, senior vice president, ambulatory services, told The Suffolk Times. “We tried to bring these services under one roof, one destination where people will be willing to travel to.

Northwell has similar centers open in Smithtown, Huntington and Deer Park. The care provided at the new Manorville center will complement the future maternity center at PBMC.



“That is going to be, really, a hospital within a hospital,” said Amy Loeb, president of Peconic Bay Medical Center in neighboring Riverhead. “If a woman requires breast surgery or if she is going to deliver a baby, she’s going to have from the outpatient side at the physician’s office all the way through to the hospital. It’s going to be a beautiful continuum of care that really feels top-notch, top-tier.”



The hospital will be applying for a Level II NICU, meaning it could then provide additional support to newborns. That could include support for stable or moderately ill newborns born at or after 32 weeks, full-term babies who need close monitoring, and more.

“Manorville, and this surrounding community, is going to be a destination location for women that are going to be … delivering at Peconic Bay Medical Center,” said Kerri Scanlon, Northwell Health’s eastern market president. “When I look upon all the people that are here that made it happen, I want to thank you all, because you are making the care of this community. You are raising the bar.”