Southold eases zoning rules for homes with cathedral ceilings

Southold Zoning Board of Appeals chair Leslie Weisman supported proposed town code changes at Town Hall Jan. 12. (Nicole Wagner photo)

The Southold Town Board unanimously approved a zoning code change Tuesday that will make it easier for homeowners to renovate or expand houses with cathedral ceilings.

The change, approved at the board’s Jan. 13 regular meeting, removes language from the town code that forced the Zoning Board of Appeals to count rooms with high ceilings as double their actual size when calculating a home’s total floor area.

The quirk in the 2022 “big house” legislation meant homeowners seeking even small additions had to apply for costly variances if their homes had cathedral ceilings — a process ZBA chairwoman Leslie Weisman called unnecessarily burdensome.

“If you happen to have a cathedral ceiling in your living room, the size of that living room is going to be counted double … in calculating that GFA,” Ms. Weisman said in explaining the previous rule, referring to gross floor area.

Southold Town Board members listened to public comments on the proposed zoning code changes at the Jan. 13 regular meeting. (Nicole Wagner photo)

She said the ZBA has been forced to deny an application for a small addition to a home simply because it had a high interior ceiling — an addition that would have received a building permit without any variance under normal circumstances.

“This will improve [the ZBA’s] ability to render decisions about house size that balance the reasonable rights of property owners with the welfare and character of the community,” Ms. Weisman told board members.

The change strikes 12 words from Chapter 280-207 of the town code.

While Ms. Weisman supported the change, she said it was an “imperfect effort” that serves as an interim fix while the town works on a more comprehensive zoning code overhaul.

Southold resident and attorney Patricia Moore called the change “necessary,” but said it does not go far enough to address the obstacles residents face when trying to modernize their homes.

“We have communities that have been developed since the 1600s … so imagine how many houses and now the generations that are coming along that need to improve [them],” Ms. Moore said. “We’re not talking about, you know, people coming in. And yes, we do have a lot of wealthy people coming in to demolish and rebuild. We also have a lot of local people that are trying to do some relatively minor … renovations or houses that are from the ’70s that need sprucing up.”

The town has spent much of the past four years working on a comprehensive zoning code update intended to make the code “more user-friendly.” The town continues its work on the update, with another draft loosely projected for March.

Supervisor Al Krupski said the Town Board is willing to consider other zoning code changes before the comprehensive update is completed.

“I think the Town Board is also willing to consider changes outside of the zoning update, which is in year four, because … you know, we have to,” he said.