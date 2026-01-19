Southold Fish Market’s Charlie Manwaring honored for hospital fundraising

Charlie Manwaring’s approach to community service earned him a standing ovation Thursday — and a plaque he never sought.

The Greenport native and owner of Southold Fish Market was honored by Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital for eight years of catering the Lobster Bash that caps the hospital foundation’s Fall Fishing Showdown fundraiser, where his efforts have helped raise $600,000 for the medical center.

“We need more people like Charlie in our community to do things like this to support our hospital,” said Paul Connor, chief administrative officer at SBELIH, who presented the award at the market on County Road 25 in Southold.

Surrounded by close friends, workers and his wife, Rebecca, Manwaring — wearing a Southold Fish Market hoodie — accepted the recognition.

“I didn’t realize the amount raised, but that’s pretty awesome,” he said. “I don’t do this for recognition. I like seeing the smiles on people’s faces.”

The Lobster Bash follows the two-day fishing tournament held each fall at Port of Egypt Marine, named the 2025 Business of the Year by the Suffolk Times. Last year, Manwaring’s crew served about 200 lobster dinners.

Manwaring has owned the market for 26 years after working there for 13 years. Growing up blocks from the hospital, he and his staff have occasionally needed emergency room visits — whether for stitches or fish bones lodged in fingers.

“If we didn’t have the hospital in Greenport, we’d be screwed out here. We’d have to go all the way to Riverhead,” he said. “They always fix us up, and that means a lot to us.”

The crew includes his sisters Candace Kettenbeil, Southold Fish Market general manager, and Cindy Cusati. Ms. Kettenbeil said it takes about two weeks of prep for the event.

The overflowing lobster bake, which includes clams, mussels and potatoes, costs $95 per person.

“That’s why we bring containers,” she said. “No one leaves hungry.”

Despite the demands of running the popular market, Manwaring is a constant presence at the SBELIH fundraiser and several other North Fork events because connecting with the community matters.

Ms. Cusati summed up her brother’s character simply: “He’d give you the shirt off his back.”

Linda Sweeney, vice president of foundation and external affairs at SBELIH, said Manwaring’s modesty is genuine.

“He’s so humble, he didn’t even want this award,” she said.

Also attending Thursday’s ceremony were SBELIH board members Paul Romanelli and Sheri Winter Parker.

The next Fall Fishing Showdown is scheduled for Sept. 25-26. For more information about the SBELIH Foundation, call 631-477-5164.