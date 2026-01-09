2025 Business of the Year: Port of Egypt Marine

General managers of Port of Egypt Marine Will and Yvonne Lieblein. (Courtesy Linda Sweeney)

Port of Egypt Marine has become synonymous with North Fork philanthropy — supporting individuals in need, Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital and local nonprofits throughout its eight decades in Southold.

Founded in 1946, the Southold marina has welcomed boaters from every port of call and never hesitates to lend a hand when needed, according to Cindy Pease Roe, artist in residence with UpSculpt. General managers Will and Yvonne Lieblein are “an integral part of the community,” Ms. Pease Roe told The Suffolk Times.

“I see their name on everything,” she said. “I mean, they get behind CAST, they host the annual fishing tournament for Eastern Long Island Hospital … [There’s] countless things I see their name on.”

The annual Fall Fishing Showdown celebrated its seventh year in 2025 and has raised nearly $600,000 for SBELIH throughout the years, according to foundation vice president Linda Sweeney. The funds stay in Greenport, supporting patient care and critical services provided by the hospital. The “tremendous amount of support” shown by Port of Egypt means a lot to the hospital and foundation, she noted.

“It’s a great example of how local businesses can make a real impact for our care close to home,” Ms. Sweeney said. “They stepped forward at a time when we were looking to grow our summer fundraising events, and they truly elevated it.”

In 2020, the Liebleins offered Ms. Pease Roe their grandfather’s old carpenter shop on the property as a studio for her nonprofit, free of charge, to house and build large sculptures. Throughout the five years she’s been stationed there, Ms. Pease Roe said “they’ve been incredibly supportive.”

“I think that [UpSculpt’s] mission really aligns well with that. We are about ocean awareness, saving our seas, marine plastics. The artwork brings awareness to the issues facing our community — and the Liebleins really got that,” Ms. Pease Roe said.

From management through the business’ staff at large, Ms. Pease Roe added that Port of Egypt “couldn’t have nicer people working there.”

Russ Karsten has been a loyal customer at Port of Egypt since 2011 when he purchased his first boat. He described the marina’s location on Main Road as “convenient” and said the staff is always “very attentive.” The business has played a part in annual Fourth of July outings, as Mr. Karsten watches Shelter Island fireworks from the comfort of his docked boat.

The marina’s quality of service and care for the East End community is altruistic, Ms. Sweeney noted.

“It’s a generosity of spirit,” Ms. Sweeney said of Port of Egypt’s charitable efforts. “They don’t do this for recognition, they do this because they care about their families and the care that families are provided with here on the North Fork.”

For their philanthropic endeavors and constant presence in the community for the past 80 years, Port of Egypt Marine is The Suffolk Times’ 2025 Business of the Year.

