Eastern Long Island Hospital Auxiliary donates record-setting $643K in 2025

The Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital Auxiliary donated a record-setting $643,020 to the hospital in 2025. (Credit: Courtesy Nicole B. Brewer, Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital)

The Eastern Long Island Hospital Auxiliary donated a record-setting $643,020 to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital in 2025. The contribution brought the group’s donation total to $2.876 million over the last five years.

The previous record was $600,000, which was set last year.

“I am deeply grateful and immensely proud of the ELIH Auxiliary’s unwavering support for Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital,” said Paul Connor, the hospital’s chief administrative officer. “Their dedication and generosity directly benefit the hospital and the community we serve.”

The auxiliary is a volunteer organization of nearly 100 members. Throughout each year, the group fuels its fundraising through several events, including its Dream Green Extravaganza, Ladies Day on the Links, Italian Night Dinner and many more.

Along with the hospital’s on-site gift shop, members also run the ELIH Auxiliary Opportunity Shop in the Village of Greenport, located at 321 Main St.

“2025 was a significant year for the Eastern Long Island Hospital Auxiliary,” said Auxiliary president Helene Fall. “We celebrated 120 years of devotion to our hospital and our community. We are thrilled that our 2025 donation was another record breaker.”

The auxiliary was founded in 1905. Since then, it has contributed more than $21 million to support hospital initiatives. Money raised has helped secure essential equipment and enhancements, including a new ventilator, upgraded beds, refreshed furnishings and supports key operational needs.

Anyone interested in joining the auxiliary can visit elih.stonybrookmedicine.edu/auxiliary.