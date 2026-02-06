EXCLUSIVE: Greenport men arrested by ICE were Shelter Island worker, Pindar employees

One of the men arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Greenport on Wednesday was a longtime employee at a Shelter Island masonry company, and two others worked at Pindar Vineyards in Peconic, The Suffolk Times has learned.

Hugo Leonel Ardon Osorio lives in Greenport and recently welcomed a baby girl, according to Bobby Marcello, owner of Marcello Masonry on North Ferry Road. He said Mr. Ardon Osorio held jobs as a driver and a construction worker with his firm “for about 20 years.”

“He’s a stand-up guy in every respect,” Mr. Marcello told Suffolk Times sister publication The Shelter Island Reporter in an exclusive interview. “Works hard all the time. When he can’t get a sitter for his kids, they stay with my kids. He’s around my house a lot.”

ICE agents stop car at North Ferry in Greenport on Wednesday, Feb. 4.

Mr. Ardon Osorio and his spouse had just celebrated the birth of a daughter, he added.

The dad was on his way to work, his employer said, catching an early boat when he was detained at the North Ferry terminal at about 6:30 a.m.

The Suffolk Times reported Wednesday that a witness said ICE officers pulled up behind a car in line for the North Ferry to Shelter Island and cuffed the driver.

ICE agents also arrested Alexandro Rivera Magaña and Martir Zambrano Diaz during Wednesday’s sweep, according to Minerva Perez, executive director of OLA of Eastern Long Island.

Both men lived in Greenport and worked at the famed Peconic winery, Pindar, a source with knowledge of the situation told The Suffolk Times.

The Suffolk Times has reached out to owner Pindar Damianos for comment.

A fundraiser for Mr. Rivera Magaña, launched on SpotFund, said he has a family that includes a son with severe autism and another 5-year-old child.

“The family left behind by Alexandro has immediate needs to help with food and rent because he was the financial provider of the home,” wrote Anita Boyer, a Greenport resident who organized the fundraiser.

Ms. Boyer added: “Until we can get him back home, we are asking the community to do whatever they can to help his wife and two kids. All money raised goes to food and rent for this family. Everything is so deeply appreciated and we hope to be able to bring Alejandro home quickly and safely.”

The campaign has raised $3,380 as of Friday morning.

Ms. Boyer launched a separate SpotFund campaign for Mr. Ardon Osario. It has raised over $4,000 as of Friday for the Guatemalan immigrant, according to the site.

Ms. Perez said OLA is currently working to find where all three longtime North Fork residents are being held.

“At this point we know they have no criminal background, have been here for 20-plus years, and we have no idea of their whereabouts,” Ms. Perez said. “Most importantly, we need to bring these men home.”

Southold Town Police Chief Steven Grattan told The Suffolk Times on Thursday evening he was not able to confirm with ICE the identities of the men taken into custody or the circumstances behind their detention. He added that Southold police were not notified ICE agents would be conducting operations in the area prior to their arrival Wednesday.

The Suffolk Times reached out to the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees ICE, for comment.

The arrests have sparked another ICE OUT protest, slated for Sunday from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Mitchell Park in Greenport.

Similar anti-ICE demonstrations were held throughout the East End and nationwide last week following the death of Alex Pretti, who was shot and killed by federal agents during an immigration enforcement action in Minnesota last month.

This is a developing story; The Suffolk Times will post more information when available on this site.