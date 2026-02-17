Mattituck/Cutchogue volleyball coach Kelly Pickering dies at 49

Longtime Mattituck/Cutchogue coach and educator Kelly Pickering died at 49 (Courtesy Maureen Quinn)

Beloved educator and Mattituck/Cutchogue volleyball coach Kelly Pickering died on Sunday, Feb. 15, at age 49.

Ms. Pickering, of Center Moriches, who was known to her students as “Pick,” spent over a decade coaching in the district. Along with leading the school’s young setters and blockers, she also spent some years coaching softball. She was recently named coach of the year at the League VII awards dinner last December.

Mattituck Superintendent Shawn Petretti said Ms. Pickering was also a longtime guidance counselor at Cutchogue East, and this year, she became a part-time dean of students.

News of Ms. Pickering’s death drew heartfelt responses across social media. The Mattituck High School Alumni Facebook page and Mattituck Varsity Volleyball Instagram account posted tributes.

“We are truly devastated to share the tragic loss of our amazing coach, Coach Pickering,” the Mattituck Varsity Volleyball Instagram post reads. “Not only was she an amazing coach and leader but also an amazing person. She has truly inspired every player who has joined his organization. Her impact goes far beyond the game of volleyball.

“She has built confidence, left a lasting legacy and created a family within our volleyball team. We will truly always cherish the memories we were lucky enough to make with her. Thank you for everything, we love you, Coach Pick.”

Students, players and community members sent their condolences and prayers in the comments.

There are currently no details on planned services.

A longer story will appear online in the coming days and in an upcoming print edition.