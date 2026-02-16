North Fork Supper Club puts locals first

North Fork Supper Club is incentivizing locals to eat at North Fork restaurants like Nookies with local-only discounts and deals. (Credit: courtesy Christie Moore)

Christie Moore saw an opportunity to make year-round North Forkers feel even more connected to their community and she jumped on it.

Moore, a self-proclaimed foodie, moved to the North Fork in 2019 with her two kids and husband. Since making Southold home, she’s seen tourists come and go with many local business promotions catered towards those just swooping through in the summer or here for a weekend getaway.

In November, she created the North Fork Supper Club a membership-based program in which full-time residents pay $40 a year for access to deals exclusive to locals, made possible by partnerships with North Fork restaurants.

“I feel like everything has gotten so catered to the high season that it feels almost disincentivized to the locals,” says Moore. “I wanted them to feel special — the locals supporting them [North Fork businesses] all year long, so this is just about thanking them for their loyalty.”

