Peconic Landing, CEO Robert Syron earn top wellness honors

Peconic Landing in Greenport. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

Peconic Landing was named one of the top five senior living communities for wellness in the country for the second straight year — and its president and CEO, Robert J. Syron, was named one of the top five wellness executives in the nation, the company announced Friday.

The Greenport retirement community, one of Southold Town’s largest employers, received both honors from the International Council on Active Aging, which works with senior living communities in 47 countries.

The ICAA gave Mr. Syron the Pinnacle Award, which recognizes leadership in promoting wellness and active aging in senior living communities.

Peconic Landing will toast the good news Monday, Feb. 16, at 3 p.m. at the Community Center, 1500 Brecknock Road.

Speakers will include Greg Garrett, Peconic Landing’s chief operating officer; Eileen McGuire, board chair; and Dr. Jan Harting-McChesney, a community member.

Sitting on a half mile of Long Island Sound beachfront, Peconic Landing’ nursing facilities also earned top ratings from U.S. News & World Report last November — a distinction achieved by fewer than one in five nursing homes nationwide.

The Bluffs, Peconic Landing’s short-term rehabilitation center, and The Shores, its skilled nursing facility, were both recognized among the “Best Nursing Homes” for 2026 by the outlet.

The community serves residents age 62 and older and holds a Fitch Ratings investment-grade rating.