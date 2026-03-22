Editorial: The future of farming on the North Fork is being tested

Local farmers use local apiaries to ensure proper and complete pollination of their crops. (Credit: courtesy Sang Lee Farms)

As the East End shakes off one of its most brutal winters, the rolling fields and churning waters come back to life — a reminder of what still defines this place, and what could be lost.

On a quiet cul-de-sac in Southold, that question is no longer abstract.

On Jasmine Lane, neighbors are pushing back against a proposed 6,000-chicken egg farm at the end of their block. They worry about traffic, odors, water use and what the project could mean for a close-knit neighborhood built over decades.

At the same time, the farmer behind the proposal is attempting something the region says it wants: building a viable agricultural business on preserved land, in compliance with local zoning and protected by right-to-farm law.

Both things can be true. That’s what makes this moment on the North Fork more complicated than a simple choice between preservation and progress.

Agriculture and aquaculture are at the heart of what has made the North Fork so prized by visitors and new homeowners alike.

The sound of tractors working the fields and boats heading out on the water is again echoing across the region. Signs for open farm stands are popping up.

This week, New York State announced $1.7 million in grants for beginning farmers, aimed at helping a new generation start or expand operations.

That matters. Because one of the biggest challenges facing agriculture on the East End isn’t interest — it’s access. Land is expensive. Regulations are complex. And even when farmland is preserved, its use can still spark conflict with the people who live nearby.

As Long Island Farm Bureau president Laurie McBride said: “We’re not making any more ag land; any land not in production is typically going into housing developments, or even open space, which is taking it out of our food production cycle.”

But preserving land for agriculture is only part of the equation. The harder question is what farming actually looks like in the years ahead — and whether communities are prepared for it.

For some residents, “farming” still evokes open fields and seasonal farm stands. But modern agriculture can mean greenhouses, packing operations, equipment storage and, yes, large-scale egg production operations.

Those realities don’t always fit neatly next to residential neighborhoods, especially ones that were designed decades ago with a different balance in mind.

Neighbors are right to ask questions about impacts to their quality of life. At the same time, town officials are right to point out that agriculture is a protected and encouraged use — particularly on land where development rights have already been purchased to ensure it remains in production.

Neither side is wrong. Which is exactly why these conversations are so difficult — and so important.