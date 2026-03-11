Greenport voters approve $1.97M school athletic facilities upgrade

Greenport voters approved the school district’s proposed capital reserve project on Tuesday. (Credit: Brendan Carpenter photo)

Greenport voters overwhelmingly approved a $1.97 million upgrade to the district’s aging athletic facilities Tuesday, backing the project by a vote of 210 to 13.

The project will reconstruct and resurface the school’s cinder track and add new bleachers with accessible seating, along with a press box, comfort station and concession area. Improvements will also be made to locker room ceilings.

The work will be funded through the district’s capital reserve fund, meaning it will have no impact on the tax levy.

“We are grateful to the Greenport community for participating in today’s vote and for supporting this important investment in our students and school facilities,” Superintendent Beth Doyle said. “The improvements to the athletic complex will enhance opportunities for student athletics, physical education and community use while addressing long-standing facility needs.”

Ms. Doyle previously said about $1 million would remain in the capital reserve fund after the work is completed. The reserve is restricted for capital improvements and cannot be used for operating expenses such as salaries or benefits.

Credit: Courtesy Greenport School District

Credit: Courtesy Greenport School District

Credit: Courtesy Greenport School District

Locker room ceilings will also be replaced in the students’ facilities, along with construction of a new restroom building and replacement of a wood storage barn with a 30-by-30-foot metal building.

The track will remain non-regulation size, meaning the school cannot host meets there. Making it regulation size would require relocating field lighting and a well pump on the site.

Gary Scharfman, who has lived in Greenport with his partner since 2021, voted in favor of the project — even though they do not have children — because he believes it is of “tremendous value” to Greenport.

“We feel very strongly that the school is an important asset for this community,” Mr. Scharfman said. “Here we have something that children can really benefit from to prepare them for future life.”

Agnes Dansereau, whose three children all graduated from Greenport years ago, said it’s important to upgrade so students can see progress at their school.

“I support education in every way,” Ms. Dansereau said as she admired the school’s new elementary gymnasium, where voting took place. “Now they’ll be adding, with the vote, new bleachers and other things. I think it’s all important.”