Hallockville Museum Farm hosts first spring barn dance

The summertime favorite is coming early this year thanks to upgrades made to Naugles barn. (Credit: courtesy Hallockville Museum Farm)

Grab your dancing shoes!

The historic Hallockville Museum Farm in Riverhead will throw its first-ever spring country barn dance on March 21, after a recent barn restoration added heating and air conditioning to the property on Sound Avenue.



The dance, usually held at the now-upgraded Naugles Barn in July, has allowed generations to two-step through the doors for an evening of smiles, laughs and dancing for the past 20 years.

“We have a lot of wonderful events at Hallockville, but I have to say this is one of my favorites,” museum executive director Heather Johnson told the Riverhead News-Review.

The March 21 barn dance allows loyal attendees of the annual July event to shake off the winter blues, she added.

“We wanted to have something to help people get out of the winter doldrums and celebrate spring,” Ms. Johnson said. “And because we have heating and air conditioning now, we can do that.”

Folks have been all smiles the past 20 years at Naugles Barn on the Hallockville Museum Farm property for the annual country barn dance. (Hallockville Museum Farm courtesy photo)

Square dance caller Chart Guthrie, who has more than 20 years of experience leading the do-si-dos — returns once again to Hallockville farm to provide instructions for dancers of all skill levels. He works with live, traditional country music.

“The reason why I love it is because Chart has encouraged me to participate, and I’m not even much of a dancer, but you don’t have to be even a beginner dancer in order to do this,” Ms. Johnson said.

She encouraged attendees of all ages to wear whatever they feel most comfortable in, adding that some elect to don country barn dance attire.

The upgraded barn has a capacity to hold 98 people.

“It’s continuing a tradition that’s brought people together for years and years,” Ms. Johnson said of the event.

Admission costs $35 for those 13 and older, $5 for children ages 5 to 12, and is free for children younger than 5. Registration is required. Proceeds support Hallockville’s mission to preserve and interpret rural life and traditions through educational programs and community events.

For more information, visit hallockville.org or call 631-298-5292.