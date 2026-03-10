SBELIH doctors to speak at Mattituck healthcare forum

Courtesy photo

Is there a doctor in the house?

Actually, there will be four of them when physicians from Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital gather at Mattituck-Laurel Library on Monday, March 16, to discuss healthcare available on the North Fork.

The free event, titled “Healthcare Close to Home: Meet the Mattituck Doctors,” will feature a panel discussion followed by a Q&A session on local medical services and preventive care at the Greenport hospital.

“SBELIH combines the strength of an academic health system with the warmth of a community hospital,” said Dr. Alison Madden, chief medical officer and an OB/GYN and one of the four panelists. “That’s especially meaningful in women’s health, where trust and continuity are essential.”

SBELIH doctors (clockwise from top Alison Madden, John Roe, Ashton Stanton and Luke Swaszek will take part in forum.

She will be joined by Dr. John Roe, an orthopedic surgeon; Dr. Ashton Stanton, a physiatrist and interventional pain specialist; and Dr. Luke Swaszek, a general surgeon.

Organizers say the discussion aims to address a common misconception among North Fork residents — that specialized medical care requires traveling farther west.

Dr. Stanton said many patients are surprised to learn spine and sports medicine treatments are available locally.

“Many people believe they need to seek treatment farther west,” he said. “But advanced interventional care and rehabilitation-focused treatment are available here.”

Dr. Swaszek said many surgical procedures can also be performed close to home.

“Not all patients need to travel for advanced surgical expertise,” he said.

Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital will host forum on Monday. (Courtesy photo)

Paul Connor, the hospital’s chief administrative officer, said the forum is intended to help residents better understand the range of services available locally.

“Hosting this forum reflects our commitment to ensuring the East End community understands the depth and quality of care available at Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital,” he said. “We hope attendees leave with greater confidence that they can receive exceptional, specialized care close to home.”

The panel discussion, open to the public, will also cover preventive health screenings, orthopedic conditions common in the community and how patients can coordinate care locally while still accessing specialized services through the broader Stony Brook Medicine network.