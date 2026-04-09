Community Calendar of Events: April 9, 2026

Sunday, April 12, 2-3 p.m.: A performance celebrating National Jazz Appreciation Month by the Daniel Bennett Group, Mattituck-Laurel Library (Credit: courtesy photo)

All ages

Thursday, April 23, 5:30 p.m.: Volunteer Orientation at CAST, 53930 Main Road, Southold. Neighbors helping neighbors — join the CAST team. Free. Information: [email protected].

Arts and crafts

Saturday, April 11, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Soap-making Workshop at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Light refreshments served. Tickets: $60, members; $65, non-members. Cost covers kit for class, which includes soap starter, scents, flowers and seeds, mold, wrapping supplies. Registration required: hallockville.org.

Demonstrations

Thursday, April 9, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.: Voting machine demonstration in the showcase lobby of Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court St., Riverhead. Suffolk County Board of Elections will be on-site to demonstrate new voting machines. Free. Information: riverheadlibrary.org.

Monday, April 13, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.: Voting machine demonstration at Mattituck-Laurel Library, 13900 Main Road, Mattituck. Suffolk County Board of Elections will be on-site to demonstrate new voting machines. Free. Information: mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Fundraisers

Saturday, April 11, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.: Food drive organized by CAST at Southold IGA, 54500 Route 25, Southold; and Cutchogue King Kullen, 315-25 Main Road, Cutchogue. Help support our neighbors in need. Information: castnorthfork.org.

Saturday, April 11, 6-8 p.m.: 15th annual Anne MacKay Song Swap organized by Phil and Holly Mastrangelo at Poquatuck Hall, 1160 Village Lane, Orient. A great outpouring of local voices singing their favorite songs together. All proceeds benefit Poquatuck Hall. Tickets $25 plus processing fees: eventbrite.com.

Wednesday, April 15, 5:30-8:30 p.m.: Annual Auction to benefit Northwell’s Walk to Raise Health, at the Riverhead Ciderhouse, 2711 Sound Ave., Calverton. Auction baskets, door prizes, 50/50 raffle. Doors open at 5 p.m., no early access. Admission: $25 per ticket; $100 for five tickets. Includes appetizers, one free beverage. Register: 631-548-6080.

Friday, April 17, 7-10 p.m.: Let’s Make Some More Noise Dance Party! with DJ Phil at Southold American Legion Hall, 51655 Main Road, Southold. Cash bar, 50/50 raffle. No outside food or beverage. 21-plus. All proceeds benefit Southold American Legion. Tickets: $20 online; $25 at the door, if tickets remain. Registration: humanitix.com.

Saturday, April 18, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.: Third annual Kim’s Kindness 5K at Mattituck High School, 15125 Main Road, Mattituck. All proceeds benefit Kim’s Acts of Kindness and the Kimberly Ann Be The Difference Memorial Scholarship Fund. Tickets: $45, run; $35, walk; $15, kids’ fun run. Medals and prizes for age division winners. Registration required: castnorthfork.org.

Saturday, April 18, 2:30 p.m.: Barry A. Cain Memorial Fundraiser at The Flanders Men’s Club, 1018 Flanders Road, Flanders. Proceeds benefit ZERO, The End of Prostate Cancer. DJ, basket auction, 50/50 raffles, cash bar. Drawing begins at 5 p.m. Admission, $20, includes sheet of raffle tickets, appetizers, dessert. All cash event. Information: 631-494-6691.

Wednesday, April 22, 4-8 p.m.: ‘Burger and a Beer Fundraising Dinner’ at Greenport Harbor Brewing Co., 42155 Main Road, Peconic. Proceeds benefit Southold Historical Museum. Tickets $35 (tip included) available online, at the door. Includes burger or cheeseburger, fries and a beer. Registration: southoldhistorical.org.

In the garden

Saturday, April 11, 9:30-11:30 a.m.: ‘Getting the Vegetable Garden Started’ workshop led by Renato Stafford of Homegrown Organic Food, Hallock State Park Preserve, 6062 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Creating compost, selecting and starting seeds, transplanting seedlings, garden layout, harvesting. Rain or shine. Tickets $10: peconiclandtrust.org.

Lectures

Sunday, April 12, 2 p.m.: A lecture on Hamilton presented by Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society & Museums in the New Egypt Schoolhouse, 18200 Main Road, Mattituck. Free. Information: mlhistoricalsociety.org.

Tuesday, April 14, 1-2 p.m.: ‘The Right to Declare War: Article 1 of the Constitution,’ presented by John Viteritti, Southold Free Library, 53705 Main Road, Southold. The evolution of American war powers and military engagement from WWII to the present. Free. Registration required: southoldlibrary.org.

Thursday, April 16, 1 p.m.: ‘Women Who Kept the Lights, 1776-2023,’ presented by last official U.S. lightkeeper Sally Snowman and U.S. Lighthouse Society historian Jeremy D’Entremont, at the Maple Lane campus of Southold Historical Museum, 55200 Main Road, Southold. Free. Registration required: southoldhistorical.org.

Thursday, April 16, 1 p.m.: ‘Patriots, Traitors and CIA Case Officers: Spying Then and Now’ at Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court St., Riverhead. From George Washington’s spies to double agents in British ranks. Free. Registration required: riverheadlibrary.org.

Saturday, April 18, 10:30-11:30 a.m.: Lecture on Alexander Hamilton by Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society’s Charlie Gueli at Mattituck-Laurel Library, 13900 Main Road, Mattituck. Part of a monthly lecture series exploring the lives, legacies of America’s Founding Fathers. Free. Registration required: mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Saturday, April 18, 3:30 p.m.: Artists’ talk with Anne Sherwood Pundyk, Franklin Hill Perrell and Rainer Gross at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 768 Main St., Greenport. Insights into Ms. Sherwood creative process as part of her current exhibit, “Getting Lost on Purpose.” Followed by gallery walkthrough. Free.

Sunday, April 19, 2 p.m.: ‘Gardening Secrets’ talk presented by Master Gardener Nancy Smith and gardener-farmer Mary Callahan, in the Tuthill House, 18200 Main Road. Tea and cookies will be served. Free. Information: mlhistoricalsociety.org.

Sunday, April 19, 4-6 p.m.: Plum Island Presentation with Save the Sound’s Long Island project manager Louise Harrison at Poquatuck Hall, 1160 Village Lane, Orient. Learn why this ecologically and historically significant place faces urgent threats; how 15+ years of advocacy are protecting it. Free. Registration required: northforkaudubon.org.

Monday, April 20, 1 p.m.: ‘Revocable vs. Irrevocable Trusts: What’s the Difference?’ presented by Burner Prudenti Law, P.C., at Southold Free Library, 53705 Main Road, Southold. The distinctions between these two types of trusts, and the advantages of placing assets into a trust. Free. Registration required: [email protected].

Tuesday, April 21, 6:30 p.m.: ‘Ritual Magick’ with Southold Town historian Amy Folk, Brecknock Hall, 1 Brecknock Road, Greenport. A talk about evidence of ritual magic that was practiced in colonial Southold. Free. Registration required: peconiclanding.org.

Thursday, April 23, 6-7 p.m.: AI and Media Literacy at Southold Free Library, 53705 Main Road, Southold. How to recognize AI-generated content, why media literacy matters, AI’s impact on society; how to use AI responsibly. No technical background required, just curiosity. Free. Registration required: southoldlibrary.org.

Music

Thursday, April 9, 7-8:15 p.m.: ‘Sound Healing and Guided Meditation’ with Donna Nesteruk at North Shore Public Library, 250 Route 25A, Shoreham. Musical instruments and crystal singing bowls creating powerful vibratory sound waves to stimulate and relax the body. Free. Registration required: northshorepubliclibrary.org.

Saturday, April 11, 2-3:30 p.m.: ‘Ladies of Motown Concert’ with Rhonda Denet, Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library, 27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. A collection of hits by female singing groups, solo artists, songwriters from the ’60s and ’70s. Free. Registration required: cutchoguelibrary.org.

Sunday, April 12, 2-3 p.m.: A performance celebrating National Jazz Appreciation Month by the Daniel Bennett Group, Mattituck-Laurel Library, 13900 Main Road, Mattituck. Saxophonist Daniel Bennett, percussionist Koko Bermejo, electric bassist Jeff Dingler. Free. Registration required: mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Sunday, April 12, 4 p.m.: ‘The Life and Music of Cabaret Singer Nancy LaMott,’ performed by Rusty Kransky with pianist Jeffrey Wentz, at Jamesport Meeting House, 1590 Main Road, Jamesport. Tickets $20, may be purchased at the door. Information: jamesportmeetinghouse.org.

Saturday and Sunday, April 18 and 19, 4 p.m.: Piano Marathon featuring two-day concerts with four pianists and their friends at Jamesport Meeting House, 1590 Main Road, Jamesport. Part of Rites of Spring Music Festival 2026 season. Tickets: $45, single-day ticket; $80, two-day pass. Registration: ritesmusic.org.

Saturday, April 18, 2-3 p.m.: Father-daughter duo Igal and Anna Kesselman piano concert at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library, 27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. Highlighting the unique dialogue between musical generations. Concert sponsored by Frederic Cohen. Free. Registration required: cutchoguelibrary.org.

Saturday, April 18, 2 p.m.: “The Evolution and Revolution of American Music,” performed by Transitions Saxophone Quartet at Suffolk County Historical Society, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Part of America250 celebrations. Admission: $5, adults; $3, senior; $1, children; free, museum members. Registration required: suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

The natural world

Saturday, April 11, 10 a.m.-noon: ‘Hike Through History’ at Hallock State Park Preserve, 6062 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Walk to Hallockville Museum Farm and the preserve’s War of 1812 battle site. Part of America250. Tickets: $4, adults and children 3-plus; free, children under 3; $8 parking fee. Registration required: eventbrite.com.

Friday, April 17, 7:30-9:30 p.m.: Stargazing Nights at Silver Sands, at The Boathouse, 1400 Silvermere Road, Greenport. Explore distant galaxies through high-powered telescopes on the beach overlooking Pipes Cove, guided by Custer Observatory’s team. Complimentary hot cocoa and hot cider, blankets available. Limited space. Tickets: $15, adults; $5, children. Information: custerobservatory.org.

Saturday, April 18, 10 a.m.-noon: Earth Day Beach Cleanup led by North Fork Audubon board members Theresa Dilworth and Carol Edwards, Inlet Pond County Park, 65275 CR-48, Greenport. Help preserve the local environment and celebrate Earth Day in a meaningful way. Free. Registration required: northforkaudubon.org.

Saturday, April 18, 10 a.m.-noon: Save the Woodlands: Controlling Invasive Plants, led by Cassandra Moise at Overlook Drive, Riverhead. How to identify and remove invasive plants. Bring work gloves and a shovel or loppers. Other hand tools, refreshments will be provided. Tick protection recommended. Rain cancels. Free. Registration required: peconiclandtrust.org.

Saturday, April 18, 7 p.m.-midnight: Celebrate International Dark Sky Week at Custer Institute and Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Weather permitting, rediscover the North Fork’s sky, guided by Custer staff. Suggested donation: $5, adults; $3, children under 16. Registration appreciated: custerobservatory.org.

Sunday, April 19, 9 a.m.-noon: Earth Day Cleanup presented by Wading River-Shoreham Chamber of Commerce; meeting at The Shoppes at East Wind, 5768 Route 25A, Wading River. Rain or shine. Community service credit available. Registration required: wadingrivershorehamchamber.com.

Theater

Fridays-Sundays, April 17-26: Northeast Stage presents “The Unseen Woman,” works by Susan Glaspell, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 768 Main St., Greenport. Three plays, three women directors, one North Fork Legacy. Friday and Saturday shows: 7 p.m.; Sunday shows: 2 p.m. Tickets $25: simpletix.com.

Ongoing events

Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Peconic Amateur Radio Club open house meeting, Custer Institute and Observatory at 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Stop in to see the station and learn about Amateur Radio and how to provide communication service to the community.

Last Wednesday of each month, 2-3 p.m.: Caregiver Support Group hosted by Family Service League, Acadia Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation, 1146 Woodcrest Lane, Riverhead. Free. Funded by Suffolk County Office for the Aging. Registration required: Call Beth Signore, LCSW, at 516-406-1085.

First and third Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m.; every Thursday, 7 p.m.: Southold American Legion Post 803 hosts Bingo at 51655 Main Road, Southold. Card sales begin at noon Tuesday, 6 p.m. Thursday. All welcome. Information: 631-765-2276.

Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: North Shore United Methodist Thrift Store, 260 Route 25A, Wading River. Bargains galore. Information: 631-929-6075.

Fridays, 10 a.m.-noon: The Riverhead/Jamesport Homemakers meet at the George Young Community Center, 446 South Jamesport Ave., Jamesport. Knit, crochet and sew for charity. New members welcome. Information: 631-765-1768.

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Orient Congregational Church Thrift Shop, 23045 Main Road, Orient. Clothes, jewelry, furnishings and more. Donations accepted. Information: 631-323-2665.

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Indoor Farmers’ Market at Twin Fork Beer Co., 807 Raynor Ave., Riverhead. A mix of local vendors offering the best in fresh produce, artisanal foods, handcrafted goods and unique crafts. Information: twinforkbeer.com.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 8 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Sundays, 1:30-4:30 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Southold Indian Museum, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Tickets: $10, adults; free, children and K-12 students. Email to arrange tours Monday through Friday. Information: [email protected].

Last Monday of every month, 7 p.m.: USCG Auxiliary Flotilla 18-08 meeting, Southold Town recreation center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic. Information and registration: [email protected].

Fourth Thursday of each month, 6-7 p.m.: Well Spoken Writers Club holds Open Mic for Writers at Mugs on Main, 33 Main St., Riverhead. Information: email [email protected].

Exhibitions

Through April 11: ‘Sparkling Through Adversity: Depression Glass of the 1930s,’ Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Tickets: free, members; $5, adult non-members; $3, non-member seniors over 60; $1, children 17 and under. Information: suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

Through April: ‘The North Fork Collection’ by artist Janet Blake, at Mattituck-Laurel Library, 13900 Main Road, Mattituck. Mother Nature captured through paintings of landscapes and natural architecture. Proceeds from artwork donated to local animal shelters like ASPCA of New York. Information: mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Through April: Artwork by Southold High School students on display in the Lucy Hallock Folk Room of Southold Free Library, 53705 Main Road, Southold. Open for viewing during regular library hours. Information: southoldlibrary.org.

Through Aug. 22: “Visions of Freedom,” a multimedia America250 exhibit by Women Sharing Art Inc., in the Gish Gallery at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Opening reception Saturday, March 14, 1-3 p.m. Light refreshments served. Tickets: free, members; $5, non-members. Information: suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

Fridays, Sundays: 2-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Red Barn Exhibition, Oysterponds Historical Society campus, 1555 Village Lane, Orient. Pictures, tools, and equipment of farming, fishing, winter activities and early transportation. Tickets: free, OHS members; $10, non-member adults.

At the libraries

Our local libraries host a variety of events for all ages. For calendars and more information:

Riverhead Free Library , 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org.

, 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org. Mattituck-Laurel Library , 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

, 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org. Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library , 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org.

, 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org. Southold Free Library , 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org.

, 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org. Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport, 631-477-0660, floydmemoriallibrary.org.

CALENDAR POLICY



The calendar is a sampling of in-person events planned by local nonprofit organizations. Events must be open to the general public and be not-for-profit, nonpartisan and nonsectarian in nature. Send information about in-person events to [email protected]; the deadline is Friday at noon. In-person, virtual and online events may be posted at northforker.com/submit-event.