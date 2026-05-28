North Fork yard sale haul: Where to shop deals this weekend

A list of yard sales, garage sales and tag sales from the classifieds section of the Suffolk Times.

It’s official — North Fork yard sale season is ON.

Saturday, May 30 seems to be the biggest day so far with a baker’s dozen of sales happening from Riverhead to Southold — even one in Southampton.

Yard sales

Friday, May 29 Cutchogue: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. | Large yard sale. Furniture, miscellaneous household items, collectibles and vintage. 2220 Pinetree Road. Jamesport: 8 a.m.- 3 p.m. | Antiques, collectibles, furniture, clothing. Too much to list. 1428 Peconic Bay Blvd.

Keep an eye on the Suffolk Times classifieds section where yard, tag and garage sales are listed each week. Call Karen at 631-354-8029 to list your own sale.

Saturday, May 30 Cutchogue: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. | Large yard sale. Furniture, miscellaneous household items, collectibles and vintage. 2220 Pinetree Road. Cutchogue: 8 a.m.- noon. | RD 5/31. Assorted treasures. Salt Air Farm, 1535 New Suffolk Road. No early birds! Cutchogue: 8 a.m.- 3 p.m. | Furniture, household goods, bicycles, etc. 440 Haywaters Road. Cutchogue: 8 a.m.- 1 p.m. | RD 5/31. Contents of home. Clothes, tools, furniture. 565 Stillwater Ave. Jamesport: 8 a.m.- 3 p.m. | Antiques, collectibles, furniture, clothing. Too much to list. 1428 Peconic Bay Blvd. Mattituck: 6 a.m.- 1 p.m. | Rain or shine. Put my good junk in your trunk! Baseball cards, tools and much more. 2250 Sigsbee Road. Mattituck: 8 a.m. RD 6/6. | Cleaning out! Lots of good stuff for everyone! 320 Freeman Road. Peconic: RD 6/6. | Huge multi-family. Something for everyone. Everything must go! 36450 Route 48. Riverhead: 9 a.m. RD 5/31. | Multi-family. Something for everyone! Furniture. 781 and 789 Mill Road (north of Middle Road). Southampton Village: 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. | Estate sale. Multiple collectors purge. Antiques, art, clothing, furniture, and more. 112 Henry Street. Southold: 8 a.m. | Colonial Village Community yard sale. 55075 Main Road (park on Main Road). Southold: 8 a.m. | Huge sale! Tons of items. Outdoor furniture, pictures, linens, lamps, pillows, vintage clothing, kayaks, lawnmowers, tools, and much more. Nice stuff; no junk! Don’t miss out! 1780 Hiawathas Path. Southold: 9 a.m.1 p.m. | Multi-family yard sale: a little bit of everything! 50 Ackerly Pond Lane. No early birds!

Sunday, May 31 Cutchogue: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. | Large yard sale. Furniture, miscellaneous household items, collectibles and vintage. 2220 Pinetree Road. Southampton Village: 9 a.m- 1 p.m. | Estate sale. Multiple collectors purge. Antiques, art, clothing, furniture, and more. 112 Henry Street.

Saturday, June 6

Cutchogue: 8 a.m.- 12 p.m. | Annual multi-family community yard sale. Household items, toys, furniture, clothes. Something for everyone! Causeway Beach.

Southold: 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. | RD 6/13. Miscellaneous household items, bookshelves, fishing, garden, bed frames, dressers, little bit of everything. 2410 Wells Ave. No early birds!

Garage sales Saturday, May 30 Cutchogue: 8 a.m.- 3 p.m. | 2150 Haywaters Road, Nassau Point. Riverhead: 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. | Something for everyone! $1 tables! Too much to list. 12 Tyler Drive.

As a reminder, those attending yard sales, and those hosting them, are urged to respect published/posted starting times. “Early birds” are an inconvenience to those hosting yard sales and unfair to others patronizing them.