Graduation 2026: Greenport tosses its caps

Greenport’s Class of 2026 tossed their caps to signify not just their accomplishments, but what’s to come. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson photo)

Greenport’s Class of 2026 tossed their caps high into the air on Friday, celebrating all they’ve done and all they will do in the future.

Student speaker Nicholas Dowling encouraged his fellow graduates to take a step back from AI and to protect the environment. He also blew a conch horn, a symbol of spiritual awakening.

Dr. Patrick Kelly — who was a member of Greenport High School’s class of 1975 — was this year’s commencement speaker. Secondary Principal Gary Kalish reminded graduates that Porter Pride will follow them through life, and that Greenport High School will always be a home for them.

Photos by Jeremy Garretson